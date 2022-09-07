Swoop Expands Network from Hamilton with New Non-stop Flights to Punta Cana and Fort Lauderdale

The ultra-not-expensive airline reaffirms commitment to Hamilton with new routes and more flights to sunny destinations

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, expanded its winter sun-flying offering from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with new non-stop service to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Swoop will begin its ultra-affordable flying to Fort Lauderdale on December 16, 2022, with one-way fares starting as low as $109 CAD, and to Punta Cana on January 11, 2023, with one-way fares starting as low as $199 CAD.

Hamilton-based Regional Sales Lead, Meghan Miller, says: "As summer comes to an end, residents of southern Ontario are turning their attention towards winter travel planning with their sights set on a sunny getaway. We know that Hamiltonians value the convenience of their local airport, and so we're thrilled to offer more choice of ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable flights to popular sun destinations for winter vacations."

Swoop has increased frequencies on existing sun-flying routes from Hamilton, with more weekly flights to Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando, and St. Pete-Clearwater. In addition, several summer routes to Atlantic Canada saw such strong performance that the leading ULCC has extended service to year-round. Swoop will continue to operate non-stop flights from Hamilton to Moncton, NB (YQM) and St. John's, NL (YYT) through the winter.

"Hamilton is thrilled to have Swoop expand flight destinations and service from our city, which offers people from the entire region greater convenience and supports jobs, growth, and tourism in our community as well. We're excited to see Swoop continue to grow out of Hamilton's airport for years to come." - Mayor Fred Eisenberger

"As recovery continues, we are thrilled that Swoop will be expanding its schedule from Hamilton International this winter, offering Canadians even more choice with new routes and increased frequencies to a number of popular destinations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Whether you're looking for a snowy getaway or a sunny escape, these ultra-not-expensive travel options provide fantastic opportunities for travellers in our region looking to visit loved ones or enjoy a long-awaited vacation for less." - Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

Full details of Swoop's expanded winter schedule can be found below, with ultra-not-expensive flights to sun getaways starting at $99 one-way total price (CAD).

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency One-way total

price (CAD) Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes & Fees

(CAD) Hamilton to Punta Cana 1x weekly $199.00 $90.68 $108.32 Hamilton to Ft. Lauderdale 2x weekly $109.00 $18.43 $90.57 Hamilton to Las Vegas 4x weekly $119.00 $29.35 $89.65 Hamilton to St. Pete-Clearwater 3x weekly $139.00 $48.40 $90.60 Hamilton to Orlando 4x weekly $99.00 $10.30 $88.70 Hamilton to Cancun 3x weekly $239.00 $142.27 $96.73 Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly $199.00 $90.68 $108.32

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet, comprised of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft and three Boeing MAX-8 aircraft, will grow to 16 with the addition of three Boeing MAX-8 in 2022.

At FlySwoop.com [c212.net] travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact: [email protected]