Swoop Celebrates Second Anniversary of its First Retail Sale with Extended Sale at FlySwoop.com

The airline's rapid growth affirms Canadians' need to have more affordable air travel

CALGARY, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Group Ltd., is excited to announce it is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its website, FlySwoop.com, on Feb. 1, 2020. To celebrate, Swoop will be extending its weekly FlyDay sale until Sunday, Feb. 2 (until 11:59 p.m. MT) to continue its mandate to make air travel more accessible to more Canadians. Swoop delivers on this by offering ultra-low fares through its unbundled model where travellers pay only for what they need and nothing they don't.

"We are thrilled to be able to mark this milestone and thank our travellers with an added incentive to take that trip they have been dreaming about," says Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "FlySwoop.com is an essential tool for our travellers to book their vacations, business trips and other getaways with us. This platform allows our travellers to get an inside scoop on just how affordable air travel can be, while still receiving critical information on our airline operations."

What started as offering flights to five destinations in Canada, has expanded to 23 destinations in four countries. Swoop has grown substantially since its inception in 2018, recently welcoming its two-millionth traveller, and is looking to continue entering new markets while filling a critical gap in the Canadian airline industry.

Today's news follows the airline's recent CAPA 2019 Airline Start-Up of the Year award and announcement of its expansion into Atlantic Canada. According to results from a third-party traveller satisfaction survey conducted in Nov. 2019, Swoop has also experienced impressive satisfaction rates in less than two years of operation, with 90 per cent of Swoop travellers recommending Swoop to a friend or colleague, 93 per cent of travellers saying Swoop met or exceeded their expectations, and 96 per cent confirming they would fly with Swoop again.

The fares sold on Swoop's website are not only a convenient way for travellers to plan their air travel, but a way to stimulate the Canadian economy. In addition, Swoop directly employs more than 500 Canadians from coast to coast in three cities; its headquarters in Calgary and operational bases in Edmonton and Hamilton.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 23 seasonal and year-round destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

