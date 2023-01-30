Swoop Celebrates Restart of Non-Stop Flights between Hamilton and Montego Bay

Offering more than 100 scheduled sun flights per week, Swoop is Canada's leading ULCC for fun in the sun

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Over the weekend, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, operated the last of its seasonal restarts with Saturday's non-stop flight from Hamilton to Montego Bay. This winter Swoop offers more than 100 sun flight options per week so Canadians can escape the cold and enjoy beach vacations at affordable prices.

"As Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, we are thrilled to bring back our popular service between Hamilton and Montego Bay as part of our historic winter expansion," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "With demand for leisure travel at an all-time high across Canada, we are excited to be leading the ULCC market for sun flying, enabling Hamiltonians to escape to warmer climates this winter."

Swoop has expanded its winter schedule to include over 100 sun flights per week to destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. As of today, Swoop offers eight sun-flying routes from Hamilton with 24 flights per week, providing travellers flexibility and convenience at an ultra-low price.

Canadians can unlock exclusive discounts at all-inclusive resorts when they book their ultra-not-expensive flight as part of a Swoop Getaway. For added convenience, hundreds of amazing all-inclusive packages to warm and sunny destinations with low Swoop prices are also now available through WestJet Vacations.

With one-way all-in prices to sunny escapes starting at just $99 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable a sunny vacation can be this winter.





Route Peak Weekly Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Hamilton to Fort Lauderdale 2x weekly $99.00 $6.92 $89.13 Hamilton to Montego Bay 2x weekly $159.00 $47.33 $111.67 Hamilton to Cancun 2x weekly $139.00 $38.36 $97.70 Hamilton to Las Vegas 4x weekly $129.00 $35.49 $90.56 Hamilton to Orlando 7x weekly $99.00 $6.92 $89.13 Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly $159.00 $58.35 $97.70 Hamilton to St. Pete-Clearwater 3x weekly $109.00 $16.44 $89.61 Hamilton to Punta Cana 2x weekly $199.00 $90.68 $108.32

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft expanded in 2022 to add six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, for a total of 16 aircraft.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

