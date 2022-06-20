Swoop Celebrates Four Years of Ultra-Low-Fare Flights with Inaugural Service to New York City

Since the airline's first flight on June 20, 2018, Swoop has proudly served over four million travellers, connected Canadians to 33 destinations in five different countries with a total of 52 routes currently operating, and over 28,000 flights operated in these past four years.

"Swoop has expanded rapidly this year to meet the unprecedented demand for air travel that Canadians have missed out on for two long years," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "We are so thrilled to celebrate our fourth birthday across our newly expanded network with travellers and airport partners, and with a special celebration in America's largest metropolis, New York City. With a young fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft in service by the end of the summer, there is much more ultra-affordable travel to come!"

Swoop is inviting travellers to join the festivities at airports across the country, with giveaways and special birthday treats. The ultra-not-expensive airline is also GIF(t)ing Canadians with 40% off base fares† with promo code BDAYGIFS.

"With thousands of Canadians boarding Swoop aircraft each day on their way to reconnect with friends and family, we're proud to know that we're enabling more travel than ever before, through ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable fares," continued Cummings. "Swoop's success would not be possible without the support of Canadian travellers, airport partners, and of course our people, our Swoopsters, who share in our mission of making air travel more accessible and affordable."

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com. For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

†Promo Code Terms & Conditions:

Book by June 23, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) | Travel between September 7, 2022 and April 30, 2023. | Blackout dates: September 29, 2022 to October 12, 2022, November 9 to 14, 2022, December 16, 2022 - January 3, 2023 March 9 - April 3, 2023 | Eligible markets: to/from all destinations. | Limit of 1,000 redemptions. | Fares are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted. | Flights are subject to availability and may not operate on all days. | Non-refundable. | Promo code applicable on new, web bookings only. | One promo code per booking. | Cannot be combined with any other promotion or offer. | Discount applicable to base fare only. Not applicable on taxes, fees, or ancillary products and services. | Learn more about baggage and optional fees at www.FlySwoop.com/Optional-Services-and-Fees.

