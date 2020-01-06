Swoop celebrated its two-millionth traveller

"Reaching this milestone of having flown two million travellers in this short timeframe affirms the need for Canadians to have affordable air travel options," said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. "Swoop is humbled for the opportunity to be part of so many Canadians' travel plans. Whether they were travelling to visit family, take a vacation or for business, we are honoured that Swoop has been the airline of choice for two million travellers."

Since its launch, Swoop's network has grown to serve 14 domestic, 10 transborder and four international markets, rapidly expanding the airline's network across North America. Fulfilling a need in the Canadian marketplace, Swoop continues to make a positive impact in the aviation industry, becoming Canada's leading domestic, transborder and international ultra-low-cost carrier, with the new 2020 summer schedule set to increase Swoop's frequency to 328 ultra-low fare weekly flights.

The low-cost, unbundled model that Swoop has introduced to the Canadian air travel landscape, ensures fares remain ultra-low, with a base fare that starts with just the seat, giving travellers the power to add the things they want, and nothing they don't.

In addition to the round-trip flight giveaway, Swoop also provided all travellers on the flight from Edmonton to Las Vegas with cookies, champagne and some fun Swoop swag. You can watch the surprise and celebration here: https://youtu.be/vbet2z1-xag

"Congratulations to Swoop on its great milestone. We're happy that Edmonton International Airport can share in this achievement," said Tom Ruth, president & CEO for EIA. "We look forward to Swoop's continued success offering more flights to more places for our passengers."

"Since launching Las Vegas routes in 2018, Swoop has been an incredible partner in expanding affordable opportunities for Canadians to experience our world-class destination," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for McCarran International Airport. "In 2019, we celebrated serving 50 million passengers for the first time in a single year thanks in part to Swoop passengers. We are honored to return the favor by helping to welcome its 2 millionth passenger."

"Swoop has been a welcome addition to the Las Vegas market and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with them," said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Canada is our number one source for international visitors and it's important to have convenient and affordable service to Las Vegas through airlines like Swoop to further encourage Canadians to visit. With nearly $17 billion in new development including new resorts, convention and meeting space, sports and entertainment venues and more, there's no better time to visit Las Vegas. The airline has been a great partner for us, and we're excited to continue working with them to increase connectivity to showcase all the new amenities the destination has to offer."

The past 18 months has seen Swoop grow tremendously. From an initial fleet of three aircraft and a network of five Canadian cities, the airline now boasts nine aircraft and service to 20 destinations throughout Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop also has plans for additional fleet and service to more destinations in 2020.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 20 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

