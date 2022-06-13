Swoop Brings Ultra-Low-Cost Flights into St. John's, NL

The ultra-not-expensive airline continues Atlantic expansion with new non-stop service from St. John's to Hamilton

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to St. John's International Airport (YYT) from Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport (YHM). Swoop flight WO186 received a warm welcome upon landing in St. John's at 12:55 p.m. local time, the first arrival of an ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) in the city.

"We are pleased to continue our Atlantic expansion today with our inaugural flight from St. John's to Hamilton," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "Affordable air travel is critical to the recovery of Newfoundland's tourism economy, and we're proud to support the province's Come Home 2022 campaign with ultra-convenient, ultra-low fares for Canadians."

Today's inaugural flight to St. John's reinforces the airline's commitment to travel and tourism in Atlantic Canada and across the country. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) has added flights to and from all four Atlantic Canadian provinces, stimulating growth in the tourism economy. Earlier this summer, Swoop introduced non-stop connectivity between Deer Lake and Hamilton, and later this month will also add non-stop service from Deer Lake to Toronto.

"Congratulations to Swoop on your inaugural flight to Newfoundland and Labrador. It is wonderful to see another flight option for people travelling to and from our beautiful province. Our province is a bucket list destination for many, with strong demand for air travel. I have no doubt that you will be pleased with the response to your service." - The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"I am so pleased to see Swoop launch its inaugural flight today. Air access is an important contributor to our provincial economy for many reasons, including tourism, business travel, and the transport of goods and services to our province. I look forward to seeing strong demand for Swoop's service and expect great success for the airline in our province." - The Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation

With introductory fares from St. John's to Hamilton starting at just $99 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable experiencing Newfoundland can be this summer.

Route Start Date Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) St. John's to Hamilton June 13, 2022 Daily $99 $33.01 $62.03











Hamilton to St. John's June 13, 2022 Daily $99 $51.54 $43.51

For travel between September 1-October 15, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until June 23, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com .

Additional Quotes

"On behalf of City Council, I am delighted to welcome a new air carrier, Swoop Airlines, to the City of St. John's. Enhancing air connectivity from our province to central Canada is critical to the growth of many industries. The addition of Swoop Airlines at St. John's International Airport will benefit residents and visitors alike. We know that people want to visit St. John's, and the introduction of this service will help many people realize their vacation to Newfoundland and Labrador." - Mayor Danny Breen, City of St. John's

"We are thrilled to welcome Swoop as our newest airline partner," commented Peter Avery, Chief Executive Officer of St. John's International Airport Authority. "As Newfoundlanders and Labradorians celebrate Come Home Year, this non-stop route to Hamilton increases accessibility to Ontario. We are confident that their competitive fares will serve this market well for years to come."

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

