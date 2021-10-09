Swoop Arrives at Orlando Sanford International Airport

"We are thrilled to be expanding our U.S. network with the launch of today's inaugural flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport," said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. "We know Canadians are eager to travel south to sunny Florida this winter and Orlando Sanford International Airport's convenience, accessibility and proximity to nearby attractions make it the perfect gateway to the region."

Today's inaugural kicked off the first of four new non-stop routes to Orlando Sanford International Airport for the ultra-low-cost airline. In the coming months, additional non-stop service to Orlando Sanford is set to begin from Hamilton, ON, Winnipeg, MB and Edmonton, AB.

Details of Swoop's service to Orlando Sanford

Route Planned Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) October 9, 2021 3x Weekly Hamilton (YHM) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) November 1, 2021 2x Weekly Edmonton (YEG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) December 3, 2021 2x Weekly Winnipeg (YWG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) December 10, 2021 2x Weekly

To celebrate this new route, Swoop's Head of Flight Operations, Shane Workman, was joined by Tom Nolan, President of Sanford Airport Authority and Elizabeth Brown, President & CEO, Sanford Internal Inc., for an inaugural ceremony upon arrival at Sanford International Airport. Travellers were also treated to inflight refreshments and giveaways.

To learn more about Swoop and for flights to Orlando Sanford please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

