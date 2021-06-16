Swoop Announces Three New Destinations Ahead of Third Anniversary

Airline to Swoop into San Diego, Orlando (Sanford) and Tampa Bay (St. Pete-Clearwater) this winter

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), today unveiled plans to add three new U.S. destinations to its network with non-stop flights to San Diego (SAN), St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) and Orlando Sanford (SFB) beginning this winter.

"Swoop is celebrating three years of bringing ultra-low fares to Canadians and we are thrilled to continue expanding on our success with the introduction of San Diego, Orlando Sanford and St. Pete-Clearwater to our network," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. "We are pleased to be providing our travellers looking to explore the U.S. this winter with even more choice and affordable options."

The addition of the three new sun destinations to Swoop's network comes as the airline readies to celebrate its third anniversary of flying on June 20. Since introducing the ultra-low-cost air travel model in Canada, the airline has served 3 million travellers, establishing itself as the ultra-low-cost carrier of choice for Canadians. As provincial vaccinations and phased re-opening plans progress, Swoop continues to see an increase in demand as Canadians look to book that long awaited winter getaway south of the border.

Swooping into Central Florida

Non-stop service to Orlando Sanford International Airport will be available from Toronto beginning October 9, from Hamilton beginning November 1 and from Edmonton beginning November 5.

"We are very pleased Swoop selected Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to access the Orlando market," said Tom Nolan, President & CEO, Sanford Airport Authority. "In addition to the great service Swoop provides passengers, our new major terminal improvements will be greatly appreciated by all Canadian visitors and local residents that seek a convenient and comfortable airport experience travelling between Central Florida and multiple cities in beautiful Canada."

Non-stop service to San Diego

Travellers from Edmonton looking to explore the vibrant city and sandy beaches of San Diego can find direct flights beginning October 31.

"It's great news that San Diego International Airport will be getting a new carrier and a new international route in October," said Kimberly Becker, President & CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We were in talks with Swoop pre-pandemic and are happy they are still committed to providing non-stop service between Edmonton and San Diego. We anticipate this route will be popular for Canadians as they look to escape the snow and take in the Southern California sunshine."

"We know many people are eager to return to travel and are booking now for future travel. We want to thank Swoop for bringing back some important non-stop sunny vacation destinations to our community as well as two new destinations San Diego and Orlando Sanford. We all look forward to return to travel and health and safety will continue to be our focus at Edmonton International Airport."

Tom Ruth, President and CEO Edmonton International Airport

Say hello to sunny St. Pete-Clearwater

With non-stop flights and its proximity to Tampa Bay, Swoop's service to sunny St. Pete-Clearwater will begin on November 5 from Toronto and on November 9 from Hamilton.

"We are excited to welcome Canada based Swoop to our family of airlines", said St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) Airport Director, Tom Jewsbury. "Canadians will have a convenient, non-stop option to fly to our award-winning destination from Toronto and Hamilton, Canada, and many will want to visit as the borders reopen! Being one of only a few of Swoop's U.S. destinations, we are confident that sunny St. Pete-Clearwater area will be a popular one. We want to thank our partners at Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and Volaire Aviation for helping us make this possible."

"We are delighted to see Swoop add ultra-low-cost options to the Sunshine State from Hamilton for the upcoming winter travel season. Travelling between airports like Hamilton International, Orlando Sanford and St. Pete-Clearwater has become increasingly appealing to passengers looking for a comfortable travel experience that a smaller airport can offer," said Cathie Puckering, President & CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "Hamilton International remains committed alongside Swoop to serving the local community and ensuring people can return to the skies comfortably and get to where the need to go with confidence."

Details of Swoop's new service currently for sale:

Service Between Services Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency Edmonton – Orlando (Sanford) Nov 5, 2021 2x (Mon, Fri) Edmonton – San Diego Oct 31, 2021 3x (Tue, Thu, Sun) Hamilton – Orlando (Sanford) Nov 1, 2021 2x (Mon, Fri) Hamilton – St. Pete-Clearwater Nov 9, 2021 2x (Tue, Sat) Toronto – Orlando (Sanford) Oct 9, 2021 4x (Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat) Toronto – St. Pete-Clearwater Nov 5, 2021 3x (Mon, Fri, Sat)

To learn more about Swoop visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop: Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation.

