Swoop announces Shane Workman as new Head of Flight Operations

CALGARY, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Inc., announced its new Head of Flight Operations, Shane Workman. Workman commences his new position today, September 30, and will oversee all flight operations for Swoop.

"I am thrilled to welcome Shane as our Head of Flight Operations. His extensive experience will be a great asset to our growing team," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "Swoop is committed to being a pioneer in the evolving Canadian airline industry and the addition of Shane to our executive team helps ensure our flight operations continue to be safe and efficient."

Workman brings more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry with more than 13,200 hours of flight time. He has worked for a number of airlines including Enerjet, Jazz Air, and most recently, Sunwing, where he acted as Chief Pilot and Senior Director of Flight Operations.

Workman's previous four years at Sunwing included overseeing pilot recruitment, training, standards, regulatory compliance, implementing fuel/cost efficiency programs and much more.

"Joining the team at Swoop is a true privilege," said Workman. "Swoop doesn't just provide low-cost air travel in Canada; they connect friends and families. That is a business model I fully support and am thrilled to be part of it."

Along with his many years of airline experience, he also worked briefly as an independent auditor for Canadian carriers and implemented and maintained safe and efficient flight operations departments. Workman has extensive experience in the standardization of operating and company procedures, implementation of Safety Management and Quality Assurance Systems and deployment of operations training for flight crews.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

