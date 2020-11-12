Swoop announces new way for Canadians to vacation with confidence this winter

Launched in partnership with IHG ® Hotels & Resorts , travellers will be provided with accommodation at the Holiday Inn Resort ® Montego Bay All-Inclusive . As an added measure of comfort, travellers will receive complimentary access to mandatory pre-travel COVID-19 testing to ensure that all passengers on-board a departing Trusted Travel Getaway flight have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

"We've heard from many Canadians who are eager to get away this winter but want to do so responsibly," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial, Swoop. "Swoop and IHG Hotels & Resorts have a shared focus on thorough health and hygiene protocols. We believe that the inclusion of free COVID-19 insurance along with the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding will ensure that sun-seeking Ontarians can travel confidently from Toronto Pearson."

To reassure those on board a Trusted Travel Getaway flight, all travellers will be required to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 test. Swoop has arranged for a leading Canadian laboratory service provider to administer the required testing at no additional cost to the traveller.

"While testing is currently not a requirement for Canadians to enter Jamaica, we look forward to offering this additional screening measure to provide enhanced peace of mind for our travellers," continued van der Stege.

With service from Toronto to Montego Bay, Jamaica on December 19, December 26, and January 2, travellers departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport will find Trusted Travel Getaway packages starting at $1450 per traveller, including round-trip flights, 7-nights all-inclusive accommodation at the Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay All-Inclusive, hotel ground transfers, and Swoop's complimentary TuGo® Travel Insurance COVID-19 coverage.

The Holiday Inn Resort property in Montego Bay offers travellers beachfront access, all-inclusive meal plans and enhanced cleanliness measures to support a worry-free vacation. Through its IHG® Clean Promise, the Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay All-Inclusive has expanded its commitment to cleanliness by increasing COVID-19 precautions, including proactive cleaning, regular temperature checks of employees and mask requirements for both employees and guests.

"In response to COVID-19, we have redefined our already rigorous commitment to cleanliness," said Nicola Madden-Greig, Director of Marketing & Sales, Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay All-Inclusive. "Through our IHG Clean Promise, Canadians staying at the Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay All-Inclusive can expect their well-being to be our top priority throughout their stay."

The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay All-Inclusive is located in one of Jamaica's Resilient Corridors, which were created to manage movement and require all operating hotels to conform to a rigorous set of COVID-19 protocols, approved by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

As per current regulations, travellers returning home must complete the ArriveCAN entry requirements and follow the Government of Canada's mandated quarantine, regardless of the results of their pre-departure COVID-19 test.

Trusted Travel Getaways will be available for booking at FlySwoop.com, beginning November 12, 2020, through Swoop's Getaways booking engine.

About Swoop: Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

