Swoop Announces New Seasonal Service to Punta Cana

Ultra-low cost airline expands on Caribbean success with launch of new direct route from Toronto to Dominican Republic resort destination

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop announced new non-stop service from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). Flights to Punta Cana are set to take off on December 5, 2021 and to celebrate the new service to the Dominican Republic, Swoop is offering a limited quantity of introductory one-way fares starting from just $200† CAD all-in.

"Our expansion into the Dominican Republic furthers our commitment to bringing even more choice to Torontonians who are looking to vacation without paying the traditionally high cost of travel," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. "Punta Cana has long been a traveller favourite and we are excited to begin operations to the popular Caribbean destination as we continue to recover our operations and return to a growth strategy this winter season."

Details of Swoop's ultra-low fare service to Punta Cana

Route Planned Start

Date Peak Weekly

Frequency Total one-way

price (CAD) Base fare

(CAD) Taxes and

fees (CAD) Toronto (YYZ) –

Punta Cana (PUJ) December 5,

2021 2x weekly $199.99† $87.67 $112.32

† Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by October 15, 2022 (11:59 p.m. ET) or while seats last, for travel between December 5, 2021 and February 16, 2022. Blackout dates: December 17, 2021 to January 4, 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Canadian passengers arriving through Swoop Airlines at our Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). As the leading airport in traffic and connectivity in the Dominican Republic and winners for five consecutive years of the Airport Quality Services Awards, we hope our visitors can rediscover the joy and love for travel as soon as they step into our airport", said Frank Elias Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

"This is an excellent option for Toronto Pearson passengers to access the Dominican Republic," said Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We're happy to support this non-stop route as Punta Cana is a popular destination for Canadians who are looking to escape winter. We're also supporting safe travel, with new health measures, as well as contactless shopping and dining options."

Travellers booking flights to Punta Cana will benefit from Swoop's always available low fares and can save even more by booking a Swoop Getaway. Powered by Expedia, Swoop Getaways allows travellers to unlock exclusive discounts when they pair Swoop's ultra-low cost flights with hotels and all-inclusive resorts. Swoop Getaway packages are available anywhere Swoop flies, including popular destinations from Toronto such as Cancun, Montego Bay and now, Punta Cana.

To learn more about Swoop please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact [email protected]