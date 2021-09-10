Swoop Announces New Non-Stop Service between Toronto and Kingston, Jamaica

Ultra-low cost carrier celebrates expansion of service in Jamaica with fares as low as $129† CAD all-in

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop today announced new non-stop service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Kingston Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Jamaica. As part of the airline's winter schedule, the new service will operate twice weekly, beginning December 8, 2021. To celebrate today's announcement, Swoop is offering a limited quantity of introductory one-way fares between Kingston and Toronto starting from just $129† CAD all-in.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Jamaica with the introduction of service to Kingston to connect friends and families this holiday season and year ahead," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. "Our travellers have embraced our always affordable flights to Jamaica and we look forward to building on our success in the region with our new non-stop service connecting Toronto and Kingston."

The ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) is also set to resume service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ) tomorrow at 7:00 am EST. Swoop's return to Montego Bay marks the beginning of the airline's restoration of its international network, with flights to the U.S. and Mexico set to resume through the fall.

"The return of Swoop to MBJ is a welcome one and we are elated at Swoop's commitment to ensure that passengers from our second largest market, Canada, and specifically the province of Ontario, have a low-cost option when visiting Jamaica to see family and friends or those who wish to vacation on our beautiful island," said Shane Munroe, CEO of MBJ Airports Ltd. "We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our citizens and visitors in keeping with our mission of providing a "Safety-Assured" environment welcoming travellers safely to our island of Jamaica."

Details of Swoop Service to Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica

Route Planned Start

Date Peak

Weekly

Frequency Total one-way

price (CAD) Base fare

(CAD) Taxes and

fees

(CAD) NEW Toronto (YYZ) – Kingston (KIN) December 8, 2021 2x weekly $129† CAD $13.44 $115.56 NEW Kingston (KIN) – Toronto (YYZ) December 8, 2021 2x weekly $129 † CAD $6.36 $122.64 Toronto (YYZ) – Montego Bay (MBJ) September 11, 2021 3x weekly $129† CAD $13.44 $115.56 Montego Bay (MBJ) – Toronto (YYZ) September 11, 2021 3x weekly $129 † CAD $30.94 $98.06

†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by Sep 15, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET) or while seats last, for travel between October 2, 2021 and January 18, 2022. Blackout dates between December 11, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

To learn more about Swoop please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

Additional Quotes

"The Jamaica Tourist Board is thrilled to see Swoop returning to the destination with the resumption of its Montego Bay flight this month, in addition to the exciting launch of the airline's new Kingston service this December," said Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. "Swoop is an important airline partner for us in the Ontario market and we truly value their continued support and confidence in the destination. Whether you're looking for sun and sand or a cultural city escape, Jamaica is ready to welcome customers for a safe and seamless getaway this fall and winter season."

"We're excited to support the introduction of this new route as well as Swoop's resumption of flights to Montego Bay," said Janik Reigate, Director, Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Swoop passengers will find Toronto Pearson has many measures in place to protect their health and safety throughout the airport, such as improved air quality, low and no-touch check-in and bag drop and contactless shopping and dining options."

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

