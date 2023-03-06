Swoop Announces New Domestic Routes Coming This Spring with Increased Frequencies and Connectivity

The ultra-not-expensive airline looks forward to connecting Canadians from coast to coast this summer with new routes and added capacity

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is excited to announce its expanded summer schedule, with several new routes and added flight frequencies, offering Canadians more affordable options for domestic travel.

"As Canada's leading ultra-not-expensive airline, we're proud to be expanding our footprint from coast to coast with our summer schedule," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "Convenience and affordability are paramount, so we're focusing our ultra-not-expensive flights in true ULCC markets that enable more Canadians to explore their big, beautiful backyard."

As part of this summer's domestic expansion, Swoop will be adding new service between London, ON (YXU) and Abbotsford (YXX), and will restart seasonal service between Hamilton (YHM) and Charlottetown (YYG). The ULCC will also return popular service to Deer Lake, NL (YDF) with enhanced connectivity from southern Ontario, with flights operating six times weekly from Hamilton (YHM) and Toronto (YYZ).

"This summer we're thrilled to add significant frequencies on our top performing routes," continued Cummings. "With daily service in many key leisure markets, we're making it easier than ever for Canadians access our ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable flights."

Swoop is also signalling that winter is not over yet, with new seasonal extensions for its most popular sun-flying routes. Canadians can escape to the beach through the end of June with ultra-not-expensive flights from Edmonton (YEG) and Abbotsford (YXX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Los Cabos (SJD) for as low as $119.00 CAD all-in one-way*.

"The London International Airport is thrilled to announce non-stop service to beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia with Swoop this summer" said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of the London International Airport. "London and the surrounding region continue to look for more exciting destinations directly from YXU's easy and comfortable airport. We're looking forward to the spring and the launch of Abbotsford service with Swoop."

"We are excited to welcome Swoop back for its second year to Deer Lake for the Summer 2023. Swoop provides affordable air travel, making it easier for families and friends to reconnect more often from Hamilton and Toronto, Ontario with opportunity for connection beyond. It increases access for tourists to take in the many great experiences we offer in Western Newfoundland & Labrador." said Tammy Priddle President and CEO Deer Lake Regional Airport. "2022 was a great season with Swoop and we are confident 2023 will be another terrific year for travellers to start their adventures with Swoop at YDF".

Swoop's fleet growth in 2022 has enabled the ULCC to grow its presence across Canada, with a strong focus in Atlantic Canada where affordable air travel options are lean. Swoop will operate daily flights from southern Ontario into Halifax (YHZ) and St. John's (NL) and near daily flights to Charlottetown (YYG). West coast connectivity will continue to soar with a 67% increase in flights operating to Abbotsford (YXX).

With one-way all-in prices starting from just $39 CAD*, there's never been a better time to start planning a great Canadian adventure.

Route Peak

Weekly

Frequency Lowest one-

way total

price (CAD) Base

Fare

(CAD) Taxes &

Fees (CAD) Hamilton to Deer Lake 2x weekly $59.00 $15.23 $43.77 Deer Lake to Hamilton 2x weekly $59.00 $16.14 $42.86 Toronto to Deer Lake 4x weekly $79.00 $28.84 $50.16 Deer Lake to Toronto 4x weekly $79.00 $32.62 $46.38 Hamilton to Charlottetown 3x weekly $59.00 $16.14 $42.87 Charlottetown to Hamilton 3x weekly $49.00 $11.53 $37.47 London to Abbotsford 4x weekly $49.00 $25.29 $23.71 Abbotsford to London 4x weekly $39.00 $22.84 $16.16 Toronto to Los Cabos 2x weekly $179.00 $65.88 $113.12 Edmonton to Los Cabos 2x weekly $119.00 $8.68 $113.32 Abbotsford to Los Cabos 1x weekly $109.00 $35.43 $73.57 Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly $139.00 $28.66 $110.34 Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly $119.00 $55.43 $73.57

*Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until March 7, 2023 or while seats last. | Prices displayed are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted. | Seats at these fares are limited, and may not be available on all flights. | Non-refundable.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft expanded in 2022 to add six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, for a total of 16 aircraft.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, and track flights.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact [email protected]