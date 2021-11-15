Swoop Announces Major Expansion and Investment in Edmonton and Brings Nine New Routes to Alberta Capital

The airline's growth will see Swoop's flight capacity in Alberta's capital increase 76% compared to pre-pandemic levels, supporting the creation of 140 additional direct and spin-off jobs and an anticipated $120M of economic output activity i in 2022.

"This is a major milestone for Swoop as we underscore our commitment to leading the way for ultra-low fare air travel in Canada and reaffirm our position as the airline with the most destinations from Edmonton," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "With a strong focus on growth and Edmonton as our partner, we will continue to provide our travellers with more non-stop flights and ultra-low fares while supporting the recovery of Canada's travel and tourism economy."

New non-stop flights to eight Canadian cities

The addition of eight new Canadian destinations to Swoop's summer schedule will see non-stop service from Edmonton to Charlottetown, Comox, Halifax, Kelowna, Moncton, Ottawa, Regina and Saskatoon. Swoop will be the first carrier to bring non-stop connectivity from Edmonton International Airport to Charlottetown and Moncton and the airline's summer schedule will also see the restoration of service to London, Ont.

Hello, Palm Springs!

Beginning December 16, Swoop's transborder presence is growing from Edmonton with the addition of new service to Palm Springs. The scheduled non-stop service to Palm Springs will operate twice weekly.

#Edmonton

To commemorate its history and commitment to Edmonton, Swoop celebrated the naming of its newest aircraft #Edmonton alongside key government leaders and business stakeholders at Edmonton International Airport.

Following the event, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft entered service for the operation of flight WO 770 departing Edmonton at 12:00 local time, en route to Phoenix (Mesa), Arizona with a scheduled arrival of 3:30 PM local time. Edmontonians can expect to see #Edmonton operating several of Swoop's newly announced routes.

Full schedule details of Swoop's service from Edmonton can be found below.

Domestic Routes

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency Start Date Total one-

way fare

(CAD) † Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes and

Fees (CAD) Edmonton – Halifax* 5x weekly May 1, 2022 $159 $104.35 $54.65 Edmonton – Charlottetown* 2x weekly June 16, 2022 $159 $104.35 $54.65 Edmonton – Kelowna* 7x weekly May 5, 2022 $49 $1.59 $47.41 Edmonton – Ottawa* 4x weekly April 25, 2022 $59 $9.12 $49.88 Edmonton – Comox* 3x weekly June 9, 2022 $49 $1.59 $47.41 Edmonton – Regina* 2x weekly June 16. 2022 $49 $1.59 $47.41 Edmonton – Saskatoon* 2x weekly June 14, 2022 $49 $1.59 $47.41 Edmonton – Moncton* 2x weekly June 17, 2022 $159 $104.35 $54.65 Edmonton – London 3x weekly June 2, 2022 $59 $9.11 $49.88 Edmonton – Winnipeg 4x weekly Continuing $160 $105.30 $54.69 Edmonton – Toronto 14x weekly Continuing $59 $9.12 $49.88 Edmonton – Hamilton 7x weekly Continuing $60 $10.06 $49.94 Edmonton – Abbotsford 7x weekly Continuing $49 $1.59 $47.41 Edmonton – Victoria 7x weekly Continuing $60 $12.06 $47.94

†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by November 29, 2021 for travel between May 2 and June 22, 2022.

Transborder Routes

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency Start Date Total one-

way fare

(CAD) † Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes and

Fees (CAD) Edmonton – Las Vegas 7x weekly Continuing $99 $8.84 $90.16 Edmonton – Phoenix (Mesa) 1x weekly Continuing $110 $18.36 $91.63

† Book by November 29, 2021 for travel between May 2 and June 22, 2022.

New Service to Palm Springs

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency Start Date Total one-

way fare

(CAD) † Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes and

Fees (CAD) Edmonton – Palm Springs* 2x Weekly December 16, 2021 $99 $7.89 $91.11

†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by November 29, 2021 for travel between January 10 and February 19, 2022.

Supporting Quotes

"Swoop's commitment to Edmonton is a clear sign that there is confidence in Alberta's Recovery Plan. The new routes across Canada and to Palm Springs open up exciting opportunities for tourism and business."

Rajan Sawhney , Minister of Transportation

"I want to thank Swoop for supporting the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Having increased connections across Canada and beyond through Edmonton International Airport is vital for our region. As a major city contributing to Alberta's recovery, strong air service will help us create jobs and grow our economy."

Amarjeet Sohi , Mayor of Edmonton

"Next time you hear a plane passing over, look up, look way up, and you just might see #Edmonton flying by. Thank you Swoop for naming one of your fleet after our great community, we're honoured you will help carry the name Edmonton across Canada and North America. Your dedication to the Edmonton Metropolitan Region is helping bring more low-cost travel options for our passengers and we can't wait for these new destinations to start."

Tom Ruth , President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport

To learn more about Swoop please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

____________________ i Source: Swoop 2022 Edmonton International Airport Economic Impacts performed by the Chris Lowe Group

