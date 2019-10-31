Swoop Adds Two New Mexican Destinations to its Edmonton Network

Albertans can now get away to three great destinations in Mexico, including Cancún and Mazatlán.

CALGARY, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Inc., continues to expand its North American service with the introduction of two new routes from Edmonton International Airport (YEG); the first to Cancún International Airport (CUN) departing today, followed by the inaugural flight to Mazatlán International Airport (MZT) departing on November 2.

The new routes expand Swoop's Edmonton to Mexico service, having launched a Puerto Vallarta (PVR) service earlier this month. With Swoop's unbundled airfare, services and amenities allowing for a customized travel experience, more Canadians have the option to escape the snow this winter at an accessible price.

"We are always striving to provide our travellers with more options for their getaways. Our unbundled model allows us to do that at a price that works for them," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "We are thrilled to make international travel more accessible for Canadians by offering three Mexican destinations for Albertans to enjoy."

As a testament to Swoop's success in growing its international network, the airline has been recognized as a key partner by the Mazatlán tourism community. Earlier this week, Swoop was awarded the Golden Deer Award as Canadian Airline of the Year during the 25th Gran Fiesta de Amigos de Mazatlán event.

The Cancún and Mazatlán routes launch just ahead of the holiday season, in anticipation of travellers heading to warmer climates. Swoop's growing network now connects travellers in 17 domestic, transborder and international destinations. The airline's route map is constantly expanding, bringing ultra-low fares to all.

Swoop's first direct flight to Cancún departed this morning at 7 a.m. MDT, starting a weekly service on Thursdays. Non-stop Edmonton to Mazatlán service starts November 2 at 7:30 a.m. MDT with a weekly service on Saturdays and adding a Tuesday service as of December 17.

Flights are now available for booking through to April 25, 2020.

Service Between Service Offered Weekly Frequency Total one-way price

from







Edmonton, AB to Cancún, MX Thursday, 1 x per week $178.00† CAD







Cancún, MX to Edmonton, AB Thursday 1 x per week $179.00† CAD







Edmonton, AB to Mazatlán, MX Tuesday, Saturday 1x per week until

Dec. 17 2 x per week

until April 25 $178.00† CAD







Mazatlán, MX to Edmonton, AB Tuesday, Saturday 1x per week until

Dec. 17 2 x per week

until April 25 $179.00† CAD







†Every day low fares valid through November 2, 2019 for travel between January 7 - February 12, 2020.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

