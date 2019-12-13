Swoop Adds Phoenix-bound Route from Winnipeg

Winnipeg Travellers can escape to the Valley of the Sun this winter

CALGARY and WINNIPEG, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - This weekend, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., takes off with its inaugural flight to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) on Sunday, December 15 at 5:05 p.m. CST.

This is Swoop's first service to Arizona via Winnipeg, offering Manitoba travellers more options for warmer destinations this winter season. Swoop currently serves 13 North American destinations via Winnipeg through its year-round and seasonal operations, including two new routes to London and Victoria just released in the 2020 summer schedule with service beginning in April.

"Swoop is continually looking to grow and diversify our Winnipeg network offerings, providing our travellers with more options to escape to warmer climates," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "In the past three months, we have celebrated the addition of several new routes from Winnipeg and look forward to continuing momentum, passing savings and great destinations on to our travellers."

The Greater Phoenix area offers Canadians a timeless Southwestern backdrop that is perfect for family vacations, weekend adventures or romantic getaways. Whether travellers are looking for a relaxing spa getaway, an active hike along mountain park trails, or a stroll through a variety of boutiques and fashionable malls, there is something for everyone.

"Our partnership with Swoop continues to grow, providing our community more direct, low-cost travel options to visit and experience sought-after destinations across North America," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "These additional routes are helping further strengthen Winnipeg's connection to the world by opening the door for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to welcome more travellers to Winnipeg. Swoop continues to be a valuable partner who recognizes Winnipeg's potential."

"We are thrilled to add Winnipeg as an additional destination on Swoop to and from the Greater Phoenix area," said Lt. Governor Robert Stone, chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. "More families can now choose the convenience and affordability of traveling through Gateway Airport on Swoop."

The new non-stop route will operate twice weekly bringing Canadians to the Phoenix / Mesa area to experience the Valley of the Sun at a price that works for them. Swoop's low price-point and unbundled model, with a base fare that starts with just the seat, makes travel more accessible for more Canadians, giving travellers the power to add the things they want, and nothing they don't.

Phoenix-Mesa-bound flights are now available for booking through until April 23, 2020. Details of Swoop's new service out of Winnipeg include:

Service Between Service Offered Weekly Frequency Service Run-time Winnipeg, MB to Mesa, AZ Thursday and

Sunday 2 x per week December 15, 2019 -

April 23, 2020 Mesa, AZ to

Winnipeg, MB Thursday and

Sunday 2 x per week December 15, 2019 -

April 23, 2020

For further flight information, including service days and availability, visit FlySwoop.com.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 20 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

