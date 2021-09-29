Switchboard Public Relations Hires Bruce Claggett as New Managing Director

Former NEWS 1130 Managing Editor brings decades of high-level experience to role; Founder Kathleen Reid becomes Chief Communications Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Switchboard Public Relations (Switchboard) is proud to announce the hiring of Bruce Claggett as its new Managing Director.

A 30-year veteran of Vancouver news radio, Claggett has forged connections with influencers and insiders ranging from fellow journalists and politicians to CEOs and community leaders. Now, in his new leadership role with Switchboard, the former senior Managing Editor of Vancouver's NEWS 1130 is using his unparalleled experience and expertise to propel one of Canada's most dynamic and fastest-growing public relations teams, and its international network of consultants, to even greater heights.

Bruce's passion for making connections and celebrating the successes of others has found fertile ground at Switchboard. With more than 200 North American companies earning billion-dollar "unicorn" status in 2021 – including several Switchboard clients – there are clearly a lot of connections to be made and stories to celebrate. "The Switchboard Team and network are focused on finding solutions, and solutions are exactly what we need more of in this fast-changing world," Claggett said. "Switchboard already has a reputation as a communications leader, and I'm just so excited to help guide that leadership to the next level."

With Claggett heading up day-to-day operations, Switchboard Founder Kathleen Reid is shifting her role to that of Chief Communications Officer. "This leadership transition allows Switchboard to improve our high service standards while playing to our strengths," Reid said. "My new role allows me to focus even more keenly on doing what I love most – finding ways for our clients to grow, scale and innovate – while Bruce's expert guidance enables our fast-growing communications team and consultant network to exceed expectations and deliver maximum value."

Even in his spare time, Claggett is passionate about making connections and celebrating the successes of others. An avid ham radio operator famous for his enthusiasm and energy, he has also served as a journalism instructor with the BC Institute of Technology, where he mentored and connected with the next generation of trailblazers, disruptors and influencers.

"With October shaping up to be a big month, I can't think of a better time to join the Switchboard team," Claggett said. "As a journalist, I helped tell the stories of some of North America's most dynamic and innovative organizations. Now, I'm looking forward to sharing and shaping more of those unique narratives."

Switchboard Public Relations (Switchboard) is a Vancouver-based strategic communications agency working with tech-enabled companies and organizations of all sizes, types, and growth stages. When a client partners with us, our team acts as an extension of theirs. Their goals become our metrics for success, their problems become ours to solve. To each collaboration we bring an objective perspective, a strategic bent, and expertise in a wide range of fields.

