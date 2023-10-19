Switch Health Revolutionizes Sexual Health with At-Home STI Testing in Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Switch Health, a pioneering leader in innovative healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its at-home STI test Kit in Ontario. This initiative will provide Ontario residents with easy, confidential, and accurate access to sexual health screening, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being from the comfort and privacy of their homes.

Switch Health STI Panel Collection Kit (CNW Group/Switch Health)

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a significant public health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide. In Canada, rates of STIs have been on the rise, emphasizing the need for convenient and accessible testing options. For example, rates of reported cases of gonorrhea have risen more than 81% percent over the past ten years, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)1. If left untreated, it could lead to many risks including issues of infertility.

Switch Health's at-home STI test kit aims to bridge this gap by offering a discreet, user-friendly, and reliable solution for early detection of STIs.

Key Features of Switch Health's At-Home STI Test Kit:

Single Test Panel: The at-home test kit covers very common STIs such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Trichomoniasis through a urine collection process. Simple and Discreet Process: It is as easy as visiting the Switch Health website and selecting the STI test kit. Users then complete an intake form to assess OHIP eligibility to determine if test processing fees are waived. The kit will then be delivered to the customer's doorstep, where they will then self administer the collection process before the kit is picked-up from their home, or placed in the nearest Purolator drop box, eliminating the need for in-person visits. User-Friendly Instructions: Switch Health's test kits come with clear, step-by-step instructions that make the collection process quick and straightforward. Customers can collect their samples with ease and confidence with results ready in Switch Health's secure patient portal within 10 days after being received by the laboratory.

"Sexual health testing should be simple, convenient, and without judgment," said Dr. Gregory Taylor, Switch Health's Chief Medical Officer. "Our at-home STI Test Kit is designed to empower individuals to take control of their health by providing a reliable and accessible solution. By enabling more options for early detection and treatment, we can make a positive impact in the overall sexual health landscape."

At Switch Health, we are committed to supporting our customers in their healthcare journey. If an individual receives a positive result but lacks a family doctor, Switch Health will assist in facilitating access to a follow-up consult through our network of healthcare partners.

With the launch of its at-home STI test kit in Ontario, Switch Health continues to drive innovation in the healthcare industry.

About Switch Health:

Switch Health is a health technology company on a mission to make health diagnostics accessible to all Canadians. This mission drives the company's decentralized testing model and discreet home self-collection kits, covering various aspects of general health, wellness, and specific disease areas. Switch Health specializes in the intersection of diagnostics and logistics, utilizing state-of-the-art lab diagnostics through their laboratory partnership network, including Canada's leading laboratories and their own ISO-certified laboratory, Bio-Test Laboratory.

