Switch Health Receives Health Canada Authorization for COVID-19 At-Home Collection Kits

The collection kits will provide Canadians with accessible and reliable testing nationwide. At-home collection kits are best suited for asymptomatic individuals who require testing for work, travel or desire regular screening. The kits are enabled via Switch Health's proprietary PHIPA-compliant videoconferencing software, ASMO, where patients are provided step-by-step instructions for proper self-collection.

Switch Health's COVID-19 at-home specimen collection kits mark the first of many at-home kits that the company plans to roll out in 2021 and reinforces the company's long-term goal of at-home testing and at-home diagnostics to provide better care for Canadians.

"We want to thank Health Canada for the collaborative discussions that resulted in the company's ability to bring this innovative solution to Canada's fight against COVID-19. We look forward to continuing conversations at the provincial level to bring the at-home collection kits to market", says Dilian Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of Switch Health.

Switch Health's COVID-19 at-home specimen collection kits provide a Canadian made, all-in-one solution for those requiring asymptomatic testing and will be available as soon as provinces provide approval. The release of Switch Health's proprietary software, ASMO, in conjunction with at-home kits mark two significant milestones for the fast-growing healthcare company who continues to drive forward local innovation in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond.

Rapid Growth in FY 2020

Switch Health's exponential growth in FY 2020 can be attributed to the company's rapid response to creating pandemic solutions. The company now employs over 120 Canadians nationwide and expects that number to double in the next 6 months. Switch Health's local and global top-tier partnerships have contributed to the company's expansion.

While Switch Health continues to find solutions for the fight against COVID-19, the company is focusing on future research and development in artificial antibodies and preventative medicine through AI-powered at-home diagnostic hardware and software.

About Switch Health

Switch Health is a Toronto-based healthcare company dedicated to providing better care at-home for Canadians. Switch Health has quickly become an industry leader in COVID-19 testing solutions and will be rolling out additional at-home testing and at-home diagnostic hardware and software services in 2021. Switch Health currently offers mobile rapid testing and in-clinic testing services to clients across Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Switch Health's travel offering provides reliable PCR testing with fast results for eight major airline partners and their passengers.

For more details on Switch Health, please visit www.switchhealth.ca

At-home specimen collection kits will be available soon in Canada, to join the waitlist please visit https://homekit.switchhealth.ca/.

