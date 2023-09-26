TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Switch Health invites women across Canada to take control of their health with the introduction of the first-of-its-kind at-home HPV testing kit. The Switch Health HPV Collection Kit allows for prompt, routine HPV (human papillomavirus) testing from the privacy of their own home.

Routine HPV testing is crucial, especially for sexually active individuals, particularly those over the age of 25. According to Statistics Canada, 1 in 168 women is expected to develop cervical cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 478 will succumb to it. In 2020, it was estimated that 1,300 Canadians would be diagnosed with cervical cancer, with 400 losing their lives to the disease. The current recommendation advises a Pap test every three years for sexually active individuals. A Pap test collects cervical cells to detect anomalies, while an HPV test specifically identifies the virus, which can lead to the development of precancerous cells.

"HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection globally, and most carriers exhibit no symptoms. By focusing on HPV testing, we can reduce HPV diagnoses across the province, subsequently lowering the risk of future cervical cancer cases. With at-home testing, Canadians can take their health into their own hands and proactively conduct testing when necessary," states Dr. Nancy Durand, Associate Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Toronto. "Cervical cancer is almost entirely preventable and highly treatable when detected and treated early, which underscores the critical importance of HPV testing, even for those who have received the HPV vaccine."

Cervical cancer ranks among the most prevalent cancers among Canadian women. A survey conducted in collaboration with Switch Health and Angus Reid Group revealed that 84 percent of adult Canadian women identify the risk of cervical cancer as their primary motivation for undergoing routine Pap tests, with 92 percent expressing interest in an at-home testing option.

While well-informed about HPV and the significance of Pap tests, four out of five women surveyed find Pap tests uncomfortable.

More than half (54 percent) of women find Pap tests inconvenient.

Two-thirds (65 percent) of women are inclined to use an HPV test, with one-third (31 percent) strongly indicating their willingness to do so.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made many Canadians more amenable to the concept of at-home testing. In fact, the majority of women surveyed expressed comfort with conducting an at-home HPV test, with 70 percent comfortable with self-administration and 78 percent comfortable picking up the test kit at a pharmacy.

"Women are missing their Pap smear to detect cervical cancer for reasons that include lack of access to a doctor, general discomfort with the status-quo or living far away from care," notes The Honourable Rona Ambrose, former Federal Minister of Health. "Nobody should die of cervical cancer, especially when a simpler test can provide early detection. This at-home HPV test kit comes at a crucial time so women can feel reassured they are taking care of their own health."

At Switch Health, we are committed to supporting our customers in their healthcare journey. If an individual receives a positive result but lacks a family doctor, Switch Health will try to facilitate access to a follow-up consult through our network of healthcare partners.

About the Survey:

Survey Methodology: These findings are based on a study conducted by Switch Health from October 4th to October 6th, 2022, among a representative sample of n=1000 online Canadian women aged 18-54 years (excluding Quebec) who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Switch Health:

Switch Health is a health technology company on a mission to make health diagnostics accessible to all Canadians. This mission drives the company's decentralized testing model and discreet home self-collection kits, covering various aspects of general health, wellness, and specific disease areas. Switch Health specializes in the intersection of diagnostics and logistics, utilizing state-of-the-art lab diagnostics through their laboratory partnership network, including Canada's leading laboratories and their own ISO-certified laboratory, Bio-Test Laboratory.

