Switch Health Announces Expansion into Alberta, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Switch Health, a Canadian healthcare company and industry leader in COVID-19 testing solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its corporate testing services into select regions within Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The company's expansion delivers a timely response to the need for accessible and rapid testing across the country.

Switch Health, based in Toronto, Ontario, provides mobile COVID-19 testing for workplaces, and in-clinic testing for travelers who require a negative PCR test to board their flight or to enter their destination country. Switch Health recently expanded their service offering to include serology testing, currently available in select Toronto locations.

Switch Health's expansion into Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia demonstrates the company's drive to provide better care for all Canadians. The Maritimes and the Prairies provide an opportunity for Switch Health to service rural and hard-to-reach Canadians through at home testing and mobile services, further solidifying the company's objective of decentralizing care and putting patients first.

"We are pleased to begin our nationwide expansion and look forward to developing relationships and providing reliable COVID-19 testing in Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. As our footprint grows, Switch Health is proud to be a trusted name in Canadian healthcare services" says Dilian Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of Switch Health.

For further information on Switch Health's corporate membership programs currently available in Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, please visit https://www.switchhealth.ca/corporate/memberships or email [email protected]

Switch Health, a Toronto-based healthcare company, has quickly become an industry leader in COVID-19 testing initiatives. Switch Health provides mobile testing across the province of Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Switch Health Clinics provide testing options for private enterprise and air travelers.

Switch Health is revolutionizing patient care through decentralized diagnostics and testing options that make care more accessible. For more details about Switch Health, please visit www.switchhealth.ca.

