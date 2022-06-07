Swiss Chalet re-opens Sault Ste. Marie location under family-run leadership

VAUGHAN, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - As of Monday June 6th, Swiss Chalet has reopened its full-service family restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie.

Located at 332 Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie, this Swiss Chalet restaurant is opening under new franchisee leadership, managed by the Breen family. As Sault Ste. Marie residents, the Breen's are excited to open their restaurant right in their own neighborhood. "We are thrilled to finally be opening our doors! Our whole team is ready to serve our guests and the greater community, and we encourage everyone to come visit us," the family commented. Guests can enjoy the dine-in experience, as well as order take out and delivery from this location.

Swiss Chalet is excited to re-open and re-engage with the Sault Ste. Marie community. This opening is one of several planned for the brand across various regions over the next few years.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens. RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint-venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Swiss Chalet

For further information: Ron Simard, Chief Operating Officer, Swiss Chalet, Recipe Unlimited Corporation, [email protected]