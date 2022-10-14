Swiss Chalet Opens renovated Wasaga Beach location while welcoming and celebrating new Franchisees to the Community

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As of Monday October 10th, Swiss Chalet has reopened its full-service, family restaurant in Wasaga Beach.

Located at 333 Main Street, Wasaga Beach, this recently opened Swiss Chalet restaurant offers all of the classic Swiss Chalet favourites, but in a newly renovated, more contemporary space. It is also opening under the new franchisee leadership of the Anselmo group, who own multiple Swiss Chalet locations across Ontario. Joe, one of the Anselmo group franchise owners commented, "Wasaga Beach is such a lively community, where people from all over Canada come together, and we're really excited to be serving the entire community again. We encourage everyone in Wasaga Beach and the surrounding areas to dine in with us to celebrate the opening as well as the upcoming holidays."

From the entire Swiss Chalet family, we would like to congratulate the Anselmo group and their team for their recent opening. We wish them many years of success within the Wasaga Beach community! This opening is one of several planned for the brand across various regions over the next few years.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation. Swiss Chalet is an iconic brand and Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Swiss Chalet

For further information: please contact: Franco Tascione, Chief Operating Officer, Swiss Chalet, Recipe Unlimited Corporation, [email protected]