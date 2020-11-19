Swiss Chalet launches "Give a Gift" feature on their mobile app, to help you spread the holiday cheer!

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Swiss Chalet has launched a new mobile app, helping Canadians bring joy to mealtime.

The first version of the Swiss Chalet mobile app launched in 2015. Since then the brand has collected feedback from users in order to make consistent improvements, which have led to the app's biggest update yet. Showcasing a brand new interface, users can now order with ease. Among several new features, Guests are able to curate their own "Favourites", view and save coupons in their "Coupon Wallet", as well as track their delivery with a real time order tracking map.

"We are continuing to invest in our eCommerce platforms, to ensure that all Guests have an exceptional experience while engaging with us", says Ron Simard, Swiss Chalet's Chief Operating Officer. "The power of our brand lies in our omnichannel experience, whether dining in, pre-ordering for pickup, or ordering in delivery."

Through the app development journey, Swiss Chalet also focused on a key insight - Canadians love to give. After receiving many requests from Guests to send a meal to their loved ones, the brand decided to create a special "giving" function within the app.

"We know Canadians enjoy giving to those they love, and we wanted to give them a way to do that," says Simard. "With our new 'Give a Gift' feature Guests can send a prepaid Swiss Chalet delivery meal to family or friends, right from the app."

The app's other features include:

"What's New?" feature carousel

Simplified order setup and payment

Opt-in for utensils and condiments to reduce waste

Integration with new contactless delivery and curbside pickup options

Option to tip ahead when paying with a gift card

Easy sign-in with Apple sign-in for iPhone users

Guests can download Swiss Chalet's new mobile app on the Apple App Store or Android Google Play.

About Swiss Chalet: Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious, and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

