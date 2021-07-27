Swiss Chalet Launches "Chalet World" - A Brand New Augmented Reality Experience Available Exclusively on its Mobile App

VAUGHAN, ON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Swiss Chalet is excited to announce the launch of Chalet World, an innovative augmented reality (AR) feature available exclusively on the mobile app. This experience takes Guests beyond mealtime and offers them a fun and interactive way to play games and discover surprises.

"We know there is a limited number of apps our Guests keep on their phones, so we wanted to differentiate ourselves and maximize the value of our app so Guests will continue using it, even outside of mealtime", says Ron Simard, Swiss Chalet's Chief Operating Officer. "Chalet World allows us to introduce Swiss Chalet to a much younger audience while still staying true to our history and reward loyalists for being part of our heritage."

There are four unique experiences featured in Chalet World:

The Canadian Chalet - Transport into an interactive, prize-filled Canadian-style Chalet through augmented reality Trivia - Play and compete in different categories including History & Geography, Canadiana, Sports, and more Head2Head - Place phone on forehead and play with a friend to guess what the word is on each other's screen Set The Mood - Add some ambiance to mealtime by setting the "mood" with featured music

Additionally, surprise offers and coupons are strategically placed throughout the app for Guests to discover.

There are three easy steps to enter Chalet World:

Find the sticker seal with code on the takeout bag Open the Swiss Chalet mobile app, click 'More' on the bottom right, then "Scan for Chalet World" Scan the sticker, and start exploring!

"Chalet World is a reflection of one of our core values, family. For us, it's an opportunity to bring the Swiss Chalet experience to family time, virtually", says Simard. "As we learn more about how our Guests are engaging with Chalet World, we will continue adding more interactive elements and features. Every opportunity to put a smile on our Guests' faces is one we will happily take."

Guests can download Swiss Chalet's mobile app on the Apple App Store or Android Google Play. For more details about the Chalet World experience, visit swisschalet.com/ChaletWorld.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of March 28, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,330 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE) RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

For more information, please contact: Grace Pan, Digital Marketing Manager, Swiss Chalet, Recipe Unlimited Corporation, [email protected]

SOURCE Swiss Chalet