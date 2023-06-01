Swiss Chalet celebrates restaurant growth and tests new technology

VAUGHAN, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - CNW- Swiss Chalet, home of Canada's Favourite* Rotisserie Chicken, is excited for a slew of new restaurant openings in 2023 in the communities of Burlington, Newmarket, Don Mills, Brampton and Calgary with plans for more locations to be announced later on this year. The latest Swiss Chalet locations boast a new look and feel for the brand including testing takeout ordering kiosks and a Chalet Valet Prepaid Pickup Lane at select locations.

"We are in growth mode and on the lookout for different locations in communities we believe Swiss Chalet can really thrive in," says Mark Eaton, Chief Development Officer of Real Estate.

Along with new restaurants, many pre-existing locations are being renovated with a new design that includes comfortable dining rooms and a "Chalet Valet" prepaid pickup lane at select locations. Using the Swiss Chalet mobile app, guests notify the restaurant that they have arrived and can then drive through a designated lane where their order will be waiting for them; ordering Swiss Chalet has never been easier.

Another new feature currently in test is takeout ordering kiosks that allow guests to skip the line and efficiently place and track their order, then grab and go from the pickup shelf, a feature that's perfect for busy families on the go.

"We are always thrilled to bring Swiss Chalet to new communities and welcome new guests into our dining rooms with our famous Chalet Hospitality," says Franco Tascione, Chief Operating Officer. "We will continue to evolve the way we serve our guests while still providing our Chalet favourites they know and love - Rotisserie Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Fresh-Cut Fries, and Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce."

Swiss Chalet shows no signs of slowing down as they set roots in new communities over the course of this year. The beloved brand is excited to bring the warm family atmosphere they're famous for to even more Canadians.

*Based on the highest foodservice servings share for Rotisserie Chicken. Source: The NPD Group/CREST year ending December 2022.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation. Swiss Chalet is an iconic brand and Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired Rotisserie Chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

