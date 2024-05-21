VAUGHAN, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Swiss Chalet is celebrating its 70th Anniversary with the release of its first-ever merchandise lineup, The Retro Summer Collection, available now on merch.swisschalet.com. Inspired by Canadian summers, the collection is an array of classic, yet playful summer staples whether you spend your days dockside or in the city.

Inspired by menu art from the first location on Bloor Street and Bedford Road in Toronto and a vintage ad from the Brand's early days, the lineup of apparel and accessories pays homage to the restaurant's roots.

Swiss Chalet celebrates its 70th Anniversary with the release of a limited edition Retro Summer Merch Collection. (CNW Group/Swiss Chalet) A vintage Long Sleeve Shirt featuring menu art from the first location at Bloor Street and Bedford Road in Toronto. (CNW Group/Swiss Chalet) Carry all of your everyday essentials in this canvas tote that features a flat bottom and interior zippered pocket. (CNW Group/Swiss Chalet)

"Over the last 70 years, Swiss Chalet has woven a rich story, deeply rooted in the lives and hearts of Canadians across the country, so we're proud to offer this collection as a piece of our shared history," says Franco Tascione, Chief Operating Officer, Swiss Chalet.

"The Retro Summer Collection exudes nostalgia and a retro-cool style, a nod to the Swiss Chalet experience which is often brimming with fond memories, warmth, and a sense of comfort," adds Beatrice Robertson, Senior Director of Marketing.

The collection wouldn't be complete without featuring the restaurant's Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce, playfully printed on a bold red bucket hat. Guests can also shop for various summer essentials like a plush beach towel, Swiss Chalet slides, and varsity socks.

Profits from the collection will be donated to Food Banks Canada to support their vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry. Every $1 donated provides the equivalent of 2 meals to people in Canada experiencing food insecurity.

The Retro Summer Merch Collection is available now on merch.swisschalet.com for a limited time only while supplies last.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with almost 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation. Swiss Chalet is an iconic brand and Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The Brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired Rotisserie Chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,100 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

