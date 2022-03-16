Swiss Chalet announces plans to reopen Sault Ste. Marie location in Spring 2022

VAUGHAN, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's iconic full-service family restaurant, Swiss Chalet, announces an upcoming restaurant re-opening in Sault Ste. Marie.

Swiss Chalet will be re-opening their restaurant located at 332 Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie, ON in the spring of 2022. "We are excited to welcome back our Sault. Ste. Marie guests with our new franchisee partners," said Ron Simard, Chief Operating Officer at Swiss Chalet. "We continuously strive to serve our guests with excellence and look forward to having them visit us in our new space".

The Breen family, who are the new Swiss Chalet franchisee partners for this location, stated that "our team is thrilled to be able to host Guests within the region of Sault Ste. Marie again! We are a community brand and we plan to serve the community well for years to come."

This opening is one of several planned for the brand across various regions over the next few years.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens. RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

