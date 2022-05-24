Swiss Chalet announces launch of new Nashville Hot-inspired Crispy Chicken menu items

VAUGHAN, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Swiss Chalet, Canada's iconic full-service family restaurant, announced the launch of its #hotchickensummer campaign featuring their new limited time Nashville Hot-inspired menu items.

"We are extremely excited about celebrating #hotchickensummer, featuring our Nashville Hot lineup, across Canada with our guests. We're serving great quality food that packs a flavourful and delicious punch," says Laurie Allison-Jones, VP of Marketing. "#hotchickensummer is all about living your best life, enjoying the summertime and doing what makes you happy. We want guests to live their best life with Swiss Chalet this summer!"

#hotchickensummer will showcase the full lineup of new menu items including Swiss Chalet's Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Tenders, made from 100% Canadian chicken and tossed in a delicious Nashville Hot glaze. They are also offering their hand-breaded crispy chicken 8 and 12-piece wing dinners tossed in the new Nashville Hot glaze, on a slice of white Texas toast, topped with bread and butter pickles, and served with coleslaw. Also new to the menu is Swiss Chalet's Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Ice Cream Sandwich featuring Canadian chicken breast tossed in the new Nashville Hot glaze, on a toasted bun and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream that is drizzled with honey. This menu item is only available in the dining room. Guests are encouraged to visit their nearest location to try it while supplies last!

This campaign platform brings together the infamous chicken expertise of Swiss Chalet with a popular flavour profile. This fusion is one step forward in the overall evolution of the iconic brand. The launch will be supported through a dynamic integrated campaign including a new TV spot, exciting social and digital media, direct mailers and more! "We send a special thank you to our agency partners, Reveal Content and The Mint Agency, who helped bring the campaign to life," shares Laurie Allison-Jones.

Check out Swiss Chalet's Nashville Hot lineup today through to August 7 and enjoy your #hotchickensummer.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.





