Swiss Chalet Announces Launch of New Chalet-Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Just like their famous rotisserie, the sandwich is made with only grain-fed, preservative-free chickens raised by Canadian Chicken Farmers, and made fresh to order. It also features a new tangy Chalet mayo - an innovative spin on the Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce that Canadians know and love.

In order to serve a delicious sandwich every time, Swiss Chalet has invested in new smart fryers. The new fryers feature automated filtration systems to ensure that only the freshest oil is used during cooking, and smart temperature controls to reach that perfect golden crisp. The result is a sandwich that has a satisfying crunch on the outside, and is incredibly juicy inside. Combined with a secret coleslaw recipe and the tangy Chalet mayo, the new sandwich is a menu item deemed worthy to stand beside Swiss Chalet's famous rotisserie chicken dinners.

"Our menu innovation journey doesn't stop here, there's a lot to look forward to," said Simard on the brand's long-term growth strategy. "Our chefs continually seek feedback from our Guests so that we craft delicious recipes, using new spices and flavour profiles they love. Canadians expect great tasting food from Swiss Chalet and we know that our new Chalet-style sandwich will exceed those expectations."

Swiss Chalet's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich is now available across Canada, while supplies last. Guests will also be able to enjoy an entire Crispy Chicken category at select locations, including year-round Crispy Chicken entrées and new and improved chicken wings.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 27, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,355 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 10 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Swiss Chalet

For further information: Grace Pan, Digital Marketing Manager, Swiss Chalet, Recipe Unlimited Corporation, [email protected]