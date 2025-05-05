Swift Car Wash Launches Express Car Wash Operations in Ontario through Strategic Acquisition of U.S.-Based Operator

CAMBRIDGE, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Swift Car Wash, one of Canada's fastest-growing express car wash operators, is excited to announce its entry into the Ontario market with the strategic acquisition of Smitty's Car Wash's Cambridge location. This move marks a significant milestone in Swift's national expansion strategy and positions the brand for accelerated growth across Eastern Canada.

The newly acquired location is situated at 408 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J6. The Cambridge site represents Swift's first location in Ontario, laying the foundation for further growth in the province. Swift Car Wash will invest significantly in upgrading the newly acquired site, enhancing wash quality, and elevating the customer experience—hallmarks of the Swift Car Wash brand.

"Introducing express car washes in Ontario has long been part of our vision, and the acquisition of a high-performing, community-trusted car wash site is the perfect way to launch our presence in this key market," said Raja Singh, Co-Founder of Swift Car Wash.

"We're proud to bring Swift's exceptional service and innovative approach to car washing to the people of Cambridge," added Abiram Kanagasabai, Co-Founder of Swift Car Wash. "This is just the beginning of our commitment to Ontario, and we're excited to introduce the Swift experience to new communities."

All existing customers will be smoothly transitioned into Swift's Unlimited Wash Membership program, which provides access to all current and future Swift Car Wash locations across Canada. In the coming weeks, the Cambridge site will undergo upgrades to align with Swift's modern design, eco-friendly operations, and high-efficiency wash technology.

Cambridge residents can look forward to grand re-opening celebrations, exclusive membership promotions, and community events at the upgraded site this summer.

For updates on the grand opening, membership deals, and future Swift Car Wash locations, follow us on Instagram (@swiftcarwashcanada) or visit www.swiftcarwash.ca.

About Swift Car Wash

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Toronto, Swift Car Wash is a leading Canadian express car wash operator. Swift Car Wash is revolutionizing the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices. We offer an affordable unlimited wash programs, extensive customer amenities, and innovative services which sets us apart from the rest.

To learn more, visit www.swiftcarwash.ca.

SOURCE Swift Car Wash Inc