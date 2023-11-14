SWIFFER AND DAWN PARTNER WITH FAIR PLAY TO CLOSE THE CHORE GAP

Partnership equips parents and teachers with tools that help create chore equity

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Procter & Gamble is proud to launch "Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap" in Canada, an initiative that educates families on the equitable division of household work. Why now? New research reveals that three-in-ten (31%) Canadians say they had more help with chores from their spouse or partner at the height of the pandemic vs today.

"The time is right for Canadians to look at the way chores are divided at home to make sure that household equity doesn't regress. Chore equity at home can have a profound impact within the family, but also beyond and for generations to come," says Dimitris Koufos, Swiffer Brand Director, Procter & Gamble. "To help parents and teachers evolve the traditionally gendered division of housework, we've partnered with Fair Play to create age-appropriate curriculum tools that teach kids about how everyone can contribute."

Every family is unique, and the chore gap will look different in every home. Sharing chores is common in 73% of Canadian households, but in most the responsibility of chores still falls on one person - usually a woman. Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap encourages everyone in the household to do their part, building positive relationships in the process. In fact, 86% of respondents to P&G's poll feel that sharing household chores is part of being a good spouse or partner, with the majority agreeing that it makes their relationship stronger.

"In the best-case scenario, curriculum tools like this help close the Chore Gap before it even happens," says Eve Rodsky, author of New York Times best-selling book Fair Play. "Creating opportunities for all members of the family, regardless of age, to share the mental and physical load is absolutely possible."

Research finds eight-in-ten Canadians feel that sharing household chores sets a good example for children, and when all members of the household contribute, everyone has more time for other activities. These resources help teachers and parents address household chore division and equip them with the know-how to teach children how to contribute.

This curriculum is tailored for kids at the elementary school, middle school, high school, and university/college level and available for free download at fairplaylife.com/home-equity-curriculum. It includes dinner table discussion guides and practical "homework" designed to teach the next generation ways to contribute.

Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap is part of P&G's ongoing commitment to equality and inclusion to teach the next generation of Canadian how to share the mental and physical workload to maintain a positive homelife environment. To learn more on how to take part in the initiative visit fairplaylife.com and @fairplaylife.

Survey Methodology

Leger Survey Methodology: 1208 Canadians, 18+, who do not live alone; Completed between September 1-5, 2023, using Leger's online panel; No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though a probability sample of 1538 respondents would have a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Fair Play

Developed by Eve Rodsky, the New York Times bestselling book and Reese's Book Club Pick, Fair Play, is a gamified life-management system that helps partners rebalance their domestic workload and reimagine their relationships. Since its 2019 release, the book has elevated the cultural conversation about the value of unpaid labor and care. In her highly anticipated follow-up, Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World, Rodsky explored the cross-section between the science of creativity, productivity, and resilience. Written, produced, and directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom and inspired by Rodsky's book, the FAIR PLAY documentary was released in the summer of 2022. Fair Play is backed by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, whose mission is to change the narrative for women through storytelling. More information can be found at fairplaylife.com.

