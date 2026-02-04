This year, we're celebrating the iconic maple taste that reflects the heart of our forests and giving back to the landscapes that inspire us. Together with Tree Canada, we're planting 30,000 trees across Canada, including 15,000 in Quebec, through the organization's National Greening Program and with support from Natural Resources Canada's 2 Billion Trees matching initiative.

"This collaboration transforms a moment of indulgence into a meaningful environmental impact, linking the taste of tradition to a regenerative effort that will benefit ecosystems for years to come," said Marie-Pier Faucher, Brand Manager, Vachon. "We're proud to support Tree Canada's mission to inspire, educate and enable Canadians to plant and nurture trees, and to help restore Canada's forests, one delicious treat at a time."

"By planting and nurturing trees across both urban and rural landscapes, we contribute to a greener future," said Randall Van Wagner BSc-OPFA, Head of National Greening Program. "Partnering with Vachon allows Canadians to make a real, positive impact, simply by enjoying a treat they love, turning everyday indulgences into meaningful actions for the environment."

The partnership offers consumers an easy, enjoyable way to support the initiative, simply by enjoying the classic snacks they already love. The Vachon maple-flavoured cakes will be available in-store across Canada starting February 12, 2026, for a limited time.

About Vachon

Founded in 1923 in Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Vachon® is one of the most iconic brands in Canada. Renowned for its snack cakes such as Jos Louis®, Ah Caramel!®, May West® and Passion Flakie®, Vachon embodies traditional know-how combined with a constant desire for innovation. As a member of the Bimbo Canada family, Vachon carries on its tradition of providing consumers with quality, carefully crafted snack cakes across the country. To learn more, visit vachon.com.

SOURCE Bimbo Canada

Media Contact: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]