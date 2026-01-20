TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Bimbo Canada has been awarded on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, ranking the world-leading statistics portal and industry provider. The award list was announced on January 20, 2026, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2026 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 37,000 Canada-based employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 500 people within Canada. Over 900,000 employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

Based on the results of the study, Bimbo Canada is honoured to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2026, the second time, after receiving it in 2023.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Employers for the second time reflects the strength of our people-first culture. Our associates' feedback on trust and leadership effectiveness drives how we grow, and this recognition only deepens our commitment to safety and well-being, inclusion, talent development and innovation as we continue to deliver on our purpose to Nourish a Better World," said Leslee Wills, Vice president, People and Corporate Affairs at Bimbo Canada. "This milestone underscores our momentum in leading the consumer packaged-goods industry in associate satisfaction and setting new standards for workplace excellence," she added.

About Bimbo Canada Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 114 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18+ brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural BakeryTM, POM®, Vachon®, Little BitesTM and Takis®. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, we are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly-productive and deeply-humane company. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

