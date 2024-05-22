Sweet Dreams: Hästens, Maker of the Million-Dollar Beds, Introduces the Drēmər at Montreal's Maison Lipari

MONTREAL, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a new bed in Montreal that is unlike any other and it's called the Drēmər, exclusively available at Maison Lipari. The bed is crafted by Hästens, the Swedish-based brand behind the beds of several celebrities and royalty. Hästens is "Committed to providing people around the world with extraordinary beds and the best sleep possible."

Hästens drēmər bed in Phantom Charcoal, available at Maison Lipari Royalmount (CNW Group/Maison Lipari)

Handmade in Koping, Sweden, Hästens beds are made of horsetail hair, cushioning flax, slow-growing pine, superior wool and long-fibre cotton, a recipe of the finest natural materials that are both sustainably produced and ethically sourced. Each made-to-order bed includes a base, mattress and a topper that are designed to align with your body to support your posture, assuring a deeper sleep and less of a chance of waking up during the night. It can take up to 600 hours to make each model.

The Drēmər is in a class of its own. Designed by world-renowned designer Ferris Rafauli, the model was launched in February 2023 to mark Hästens' 170th anniversary.

According to Jan Ryde, 5th Generation, owner, Chairman and CEO of Hästens: "The drēmər bed is a physical manifestation of the brand's mission to make our world a better place."

"In a world full of harmful materials and unnatural practices, it's refreshing to see a company like Hästens, being so committed to incorporating natural elements into our sleep, which is such an integral part of our wellbeing" says Patrizia Lipari, second-generation owner of Maison Lipari (Royalmount).

The Drēmər, a reflection of both Hästens' now six generations of craftsmanship and Rafauli's world-renowned creativity, features upholstery that showcases the brand's iconic 'double' horse monogram insignia. The phrase 'drēmər, The Day Is Yours' is featured at the foot of the bed, and the silver-plated nameplate on the bed base is etched with 'drēmər' and the logos of Hästens and Ferris Rafauli. A velvet headboard is also available and is in itself a work of art, with its refined piping and corner panel detailing.

The Drēmər is available in Traditional Blue, Black Shadow, Natural Shale and Phantom Charcoal and is exclusively available at Maison Lipari (Royalmount) in Montreal. The starting price for a King size is $134,000 and additional options are available.

For more information or to book an appointment to experience the Drēmər, visit www.maisonlipari.ca or call 514-253-1515.

About Hästens

Hästens is committed to providing people around the world with extraordinary beds and the best sleep possible.



The mission of Hästens is to ensure that every person who sleeps on a Hästens bed wakes up rested and restored, ready to achieve their dreams, as the best version of themselves.



Since 1852, six generations of master craftsmen have pursued perfection and built Hästens beds with only the finest materials, taking pride in every single bed they make.



It is in the DNA of the family-run business to challenge convention. More than four decades after the Hästens Blue Check® pattern stunned the traditional interior design industry, it still stirs up feelings. More than just a pattern, Hästens Blue Check® is woven into the fabric of the company's values, which remains iconic through the years.



About Maison Lipari

Established in 1972, Maison Lipari has been a family-run, inter-generational business for the last five decades, specializing in providing quality home goods. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Maison Lipari curates a diverse selection of kitchenware, tableware, fine bedding, and home décor, sourced from over 150 heritage and emerging brands. Each collection seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary flair, catering to a wide range of decor aesthetics. Maison Lipari credits its enduring success to three key elements: their discerning customers, the renowned brands they showcase, and their unparalleled customer service.

With a presence spanning online, retail, and B2B channels, Maison Lipari has become synonymous with quality and sophistication. Over the years, Maison Lipari has expanded from their inaugural retail store to establish a second location, while also catering to exclusive clientele by outfitting private jets, yachts, and luxury residences.

