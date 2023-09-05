Sweet Dreams Delivered: Insomnia Cookies Set to Conquer Canada's Late-Night Cravings

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - When the late-night cravings hit and a greasy slice is not it, Insomnia Cookies delivers. Sure to become THE cookie choice of Toronto's dessert lovers, Insomnia Cookies prides itself on being there for the sleepless, the studious, and the afterparty-ers in their time of need with delicious warm cookies and buzzworthy ice cream delivered right to their door—even at 3am! Known for their crave-worthy cookies and other products like Cookie Cakes, Cookie'wiches and ice cream, the brand that redefined late-night food delivery in the U.S. is ready to satisfy the nocturnal cravings of Canadians with its first store opening in Canada at York University on September 9.

Picture this: a college dorm room, a cookie craving, and a visionary student named Seth Berkowitz. Back in 2003, Seth and his friends had grown tired of the typical late-night delivery fare and wanted something sweet, melty and delicious brought to their door, instead. So, Seth took things into his own hands, and churned out a batch of homemade cookies that hit the spot so hard, people started putting in requests, and Insomnia Cookies was born. Today, that cookie craving has turned into a cookie empire with over 245 locations across the United States that fulfil their promise to serve warm cookies all day and late into the night in-store or delivered right to your door!

"While our late-night in-store and delivery options have been the key to our success," explains Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia, "so has our innovation of flavours and creations — what we call, 'cookievation'." Delectable options like classic Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, and NEW Canadian inspired SKOR® Crunch Deluxe are available alongside deluxe varieties including Confetti, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and S'mores. And, they've got vegan options too, with an out-of-this-world selection of plant-based delights. Insomnia's ever-changing lineup of limited-edition cookie flavours (Peachy Cobbler-Filled cookie, anyone?), "Brookies" that defy all cookie norms, sinfully indulgent brownies, and addictive blondies are enough to keep anyone awake at night. And then there's the ice cream, because what goes better with fresh-from-the-oven cookies? Insomniacs can savour their favourite flavour on its own, have it piled onto their cookie of choice, or better still, have it sandwiched between two warm cookies to make a completely custom cookie'wich.

Insomnia Cookies' first Canadian location opens at 85 The Pond in The Quad at York University on September 9 and they're hosting a late-night celebration for on and off campus insomniacs with a party under the stars, deejay, and of course, free cookies and swag. Follow Insomnia's NEW Canadian sugar-fueled journey on Instagram and TikTok @InsomniaCanada and on Facebook @InsomniaCookiesCAN, for exciting cookie news. GTA Insomniacs will want to download the app to receive irresistible app exclusive deals.

About Insomnia Cookies Insomnia Cookies was conceptualized in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania when founder, Seth Berkowitz, set out to fill the void in late-night food delivery options, specifically when it came to satisfying his sweet tooth. Today, Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly-expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with over 245 locations and counting!), on or near college and university campuses across the U.S., and one Canadian location at York University in Toronto. With their wide variety of cookies and "cookievations" like "Brookies" and cookie'wiches, along with ice-cream and other sweet treats, the cookie chain known for revolutionizing the late-night, delivery-focused, food-service industry continues to spread the love, one sleepy bite at a time. More than just a bakery, Insomnia Cookies is a movement of sleep-deprived cookie-lovers who believe that life is too short for boring desserts! Delivery hours, store opening times, and of course, their wide variety of ready-to-order cookies can be found at www.insomniacookies.ca.

