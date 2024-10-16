Stock Market Symbols

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest IT and business consulting companies in the world, announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Swedish Tax Agency to deliver e-identification and electronic signature services to help improve the tax filing experience for millions of Swedes. The partnership highlights how CGI's solutions can create value for society by increasing efficiency, improving the digital experience and providing secure citizen services for government agencies.

"CGI is pleased to continue developing stable and secure services that are citizen-centric and enable our clients to deliver significant societal value. Together with the Swedish Tax Agency, we are creating digital processes that benefit most of the Swedish population. The fact that we enable critical public services daily is a responsibility we take very seriously," says Leif Alama, Senior Vice-President, CGI Sweden.

Swedish authorities have a high demand for reliable digital processes and systems to maintain important social functions. In 2024, over seven million taxpayers chose to file their tax returns digitally, setting a new record.

CGI is a proven digitization partner for the Swedish Tax Agency, helping the authority transition to more digital processes. The income tax return process has, for example, evolved from being paper based to being handled almost entirely digitally through automatic processes.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Read more at www.cgi.com

