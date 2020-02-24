Sweden's Hottest Pea Protein Beverage, Sproud, To Launch In U.S. & Canada

Sproud will be launched with four varieties – Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate and a professional formula developed for and by baristas in a 1 liter (33.8 oz) pack.

Sproud's has a creamy taste and texture that consumers love. In fact in taste tests across the U.S. and Canada, Sproud was rated as better or as good as their favorite brand by more than three quarters of the participants. Sproud contains no dairy, soy, nuts or gluten and is also non GMO, making it the ideal alternative for everyone.

Sproud is also planet friendly. It is made from the remarkable pea which uses less water than traditional dairy or almonds making it one of the most sustainable plant-based proteins. Also pea-based beverages pack in 5X the protein of almond-based beverages and 3X the protein of oat beverages per serving.

Sproud is at the forefront of carbon footprint reduction. It boasts an impressive 365-day shelf life and does not need to be refrigerated during its journey from production to store shelves. This reduces the typical refrigerated product's carbon footprint by a third and significantly reduces unnecessary waste.

"At Sproud, we are passionate about great taste and sustainability and we are 'So Proud' to be bringing Sproud to the United States and Canada. The North American consumer response to the brand has been great and we are excited to be able to deliver them a more sustainable and planet-friendly product than other dairy alternatives," said Maria Tegman, Global Brand director for Sproud.

"Sproud lets coffee taste like coffee. It is typically tricky to work with oat and other plant-based alternatives, but Sproud is creamy and frothy and makes a delicious drink. It is quickly becoming the first choice for baristas here in Sweden and we're confident baristas worldwide will feel the same way," said Alexander Ntatsos, Head Barista at Sweden's Lofbergs Coffee and the Swedish representative in the World Latte Art Championship.

Sproud will be available at Whole Foods West, and in other leading retailers starting in April, as well as online on Amazon. The suggested retail price is CAD 4.99 for a 1 liter pack.

Sproud will be distributed by Star Marketing, a leading distributor in retail trade across Canada, and will be produced and packed in Canada.

About Sproud

Sproud is a plant-based nutrition brand that brings consumers healthy dairy alternatives sustainably. The vegan brand uses the power of pea protein sourced in Europe to provide consumers high-quality and nutritious dairy alternatives that are non-GMO and allergen-free. Sproud is committed to using environmentally-friendly production and packaging practices. Learn more about Sproud at www.besproud.com

SOURCE Sproud

For further information: Media Contact: Jaclyn Finger, PR Manager at Sawtooth, [email protected] / 732-945-1052