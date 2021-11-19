Swarmio Media to Commence Trading on the CSE Under Ticker Symbol 'SWRM'

Swarmio enables international telecom operators and game publishers to monetize loyal, engaged gamer audiences with its full-service platform, Swarmio Hive

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps telcos and game publishers engage and monetize the gaming industry, today announced that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on November 22, 2021 at the market open under the symbol "SWRM".

The Company recently completed a subscription receipt offering with closings in June, September and October for gross proceeds of $6,266,500. On November 5, 2021, the Company successfully completed its acquisition of Swarmio Inc., a gaming and esports technology company that provides solutions purpose-built to support the growth of the esports communities, esports teams, game developers and telecommunications operators.

"Swarmio is entering a key growth phase, and we believe that strategically now is the right time to take the Company public to better position us to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market," said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "We believe that Swarmio's unique, SaaS-based turnkey gaming and esports platform, provides telco operators with an ability to unlock the underlying value of their customers while also competing with dominant "over the top" ("OTT") providers such as Netflix, WhatsApp and Google, in the rapidly growing gaming space. Since launching the product we have partnered with four major customers, specifically in Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Bahrain."

Swarmio Background

Founded in 2014 by telecom entrepreneur Vijai Karthigesu, Swarmio partners with telcos in some of the world's largest, yet most under-represented gaming regions including Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.

Swarmio provides these telco operators with an end-to-end, full-service gamer engagement platform, enabling them to attract new customers, drive increased revenue from their existing customers, and better engage and monetize the millennial and digital native generations on their platforms.

Swarmio's unique platform provides telco customers with a customized branded gaming hub offering:

Competitive challenges and dedicated tournaments across skill levels

Exclusive gaming content

Platform points system, gamification and engagement

Managed gamer communities

Player live streams

Online store offering in-game items and gaming products for purchase

Latency-optimized Edge Computing dedicated servers that reduce lag and improves competitive gaming experience

Access to local influencers

In addition to improving customer engagement, Swarmio's patented Latency-optimized Edge Computing technology ("Swarmio Matrix"), is an AI-based system designed to integrate with telco operators' 5G networks to deliver a higher quality experience for gamers. This key part of the Swarmio offering allows gamers to enjoy ultra-low latency game play - a common and painful grievance amongst the global gaming community - and telcos to monetize their 5G and 5G Edge infrastructure.

In addition, 72% of gamers indicated in a recent survey by INAP that they would quit a game session immediately or within less than 10 minutes if they experience lag. Swarmio's Latency-Optimized Edge Computing technology, Swarmio Matrix, ensures that gamers stay in the game - where they are more likely to purchase in-game items. According to NewZoo, in-game revenue accounted for 74% of game publishers' total revenue in 2020. By partnering with game publishers to launch and promote games directly within Swarmio's gamer engagement platform, Swarmio helps give game publishers exposure to a highly engaged audience in some of the most coveted gaming markets in the world, with the added objective of helping them reduce their UA costs and increase potential in-game spending opportunities.

Reasons operators choose Swarmio Media to improve gamer engagement and monetization

Swarmio's patented edge cloud solution helps telecom operators to successfully compete with disruptive OTT service providers, and enables them to build next generation solutions for their 5G networks

Swarmio's technology infrastructure, operational processes and service delivery practices have been specifically built to reach a highly scalable, reliable and secure "telco grade" standard

Deep telecom industry expertise and experience within Swarmio leadership and senior management team

Telecom operator subscribers can easily add the 'gaming package' to their monthly bill using existing payment information used for other services. In Swarmio's typical partnership model, telecom operators share the monthly average revenue per user (ARPU).

Using a popular freemium model, subscribers can sign up to use basic features at no cost and subsequently access a more comprehensive suite of services and experiences through paying a monthly fee.

Geographical focus

Swarmio has signed contracts with telcos and esports organizations in four countries: Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Bahrain which collectively represents an addressable market of more than 90 million telco subscribers. Each of these telco partners are in the process of onboarding their subscribers to the gaming platform. The Company is in discussions with several additional telcos.

Swarmio's geographical focus is based on several key factors:

Targeted regions are experiencing significant game player growth - as detailed above

Regions are severely underserved in subscription gaming and esports solutions

Regions are home to a large addressable market of competitive, non-differentiated telecom operators with large existing subscriber bases

Swarmio enjoys strong organizational ties and strategic partners in chosen regions

"While our near-term focus is capturing market share and becoming a dominant player in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, we are also actively engaged in exploring potential engagements to begin offering world-class gaming and esports community activations into the North American and European markets," said Mr. Karthigesu. "We empower our partners to act on opportunities to generate new revenue streams with gamers in their existing subscriber base."

CSE Listing

The CSE has issued a bulletin confirming final approval for the listing of Swarmio's common shares, which will begin trading on or about November 22, 2021 under the symbol "SWRM".

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio is a technology company that is focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

