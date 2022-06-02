Swarmio Media Enters North African Market by Partnering with Ooredoo, Tunisia's Largest Telecom Operator

The 'Ooredoo EZ' platform will be offered to Ooredoo customers across Tunisia as a subscription gaming service, providing them with access to competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities and an ultra-low-latency playing experience via Swarmio's patented Latency-optimized Edge Computing (LEC) technology 'Matrix'.

As part of the 'Ooredoo EZ' rollout, Ooredoo Tunisia is also expected to carry out an extensive marketing and awareness campaign which will include TV and billboard advertising, store activations, featured app placements and other initiatives.

Ooredoo Tunisia services over half of Tunisia's entire population of 11.8 million people. According to Newzoo, there are over 5.3 million gamers in the country, and that number is growing at a rate of 6.7% year-on-year. Ooredoo Tunisia is part of the Ooredoo Group (QA: ORDS), a leading global communications company delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services to 121 million customers across 12 countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North Africa.

Importantly, for the first time in Tunisia, a comprehensive collection of high-demand in-game items will be made available for purchase inside the 'Ooredoo EZ' platform via Swarmio's online store (Swarmio Store). Gamers will be able to seamlessly pay for these items inside the platform using Swarmio's Direct Carrier Billing and gamer e-wallet solutions (Swarmio Pay). With credit card penetration in Tunisia reaching only 7% of the population, and a severe lack of available options in the country for gamers to purchase in-game items, unlocking access to these items and enabling gamers to pay for them without a credit card is a first-of-its-kind solution for gamers in this region.

"Every day we're seeing the growing power and potential of gaming and esports and are immensely excited to be partnering with proven specialists, Swarmio Media, to bring dynamic new gaming experiences to our Tunisian customers." said Sunil Mishra, CMO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

"We are very excited to kick off our journey in esports supported by the expertise of our partner Swarmio. We are entering into this promising and challenging market with confident steps towards our vision to be the leader in this domain and support the growing ecosystem in the country," said Mansoor Rashid Al Khater, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

"Deploying our Ember platform to the first customers in North Africa is a valuable milestone for Swarmio that we're exceptionally proud of," commented Swarmio CEO Vijai Karthigesu. "We have built a strong working partnership with Ooredoo Tunisia and look forward to collaborating with them long into the future, as together we unlock incredible gaming access and experiences for customers across the country".

The commercial agreement comes as a result of Swarmio's previously announced collaborative partnership with TM WHOLESALE (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad), which will see Swarmio's Ember platform rolled out across Asia and the MENA region. All revenues generated within the Ember platform through its integrated ecommerce and fintech solutions, Swarmio Store and Swarmio Pay, will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Ooredoo Tunisia, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ooredoo Tunisia

Ooredoo Tunisia is a leading global operator offering various services dedicated to both individuals (Mobile, Fixed, data) and businesses through hosting solutions, IoT, cloud and very high speed. As a responsible company rooted in the community. Ooredoo Tunisia is guided by its vision to enrich the digital lives of its customers and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging new technologies to help the community realize its full potential.

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

