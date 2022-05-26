Swarmio Media Commences Trading on the OTCQB Under the Ticker Symbol "SWMIF"

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. ("Swarmio" or "The Company") (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market by the OTC Markets Group Inc. Swarmio's common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "SWMIF". Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for SWMIF at www.otcmarkets.com. Swarmio continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "SWRM".

Swarmio has also secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibilty for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost effective clearing and guaranteed settlement of trades, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

"Swarmio's up-listing to the OTCQB provides greater visibility, transparency and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, which we expect will provide the Company with enhanced share liquidity," said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio. "I look forward to sharing Swarmio's story with more U.S.-based investors in the months ahead."

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing and of securing DTC eligibility are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

For further information: For media-related enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]; For investor-related enquiries, please contact: Sean Peasgood, [email protected], Investor's Direct Line: 437-253-9900