Swarmio Media Appoints Former Ernst & Young Managing Partner Larry Taylor as Board Chair

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps telcos and game publishers engage and monetize the gaming industry, announced today the appointment of Larry Taylor, CPA, as Board Chair and Chair of Swarmio's Audit Committee.

As a former Managing Partner of Ernst & Young Management Consulting, Mr. Taylor brings to Swarmio significant experience in corporate governance and financial oversight. He has held several senior leadership roles including CEO Americas at global foreign exchange operator Travelex plc, and Canadian President at Dollar Financial Group. Larry has broad management consulting experience assisting various multinational and regional companies in transforming their organizations. He also has experience as an investor and independent board member. Larry is Board Chair of several publicly traded companies including: VIQ Solutions Inc, Nasdaq:VQS andTSX:VQS; Spark Power Corp.,TSX:SPG; as well Audit Committee Chair for Drone Delivery Canada Corporation,TSXV:FLT.V.

"Larry brings extensive business experience and relationships that will complement management's reach with telecommunications operators and game publishers," said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio Media. "As Board Chair, his leadership and acumen will provide strong direction for the Company as we execute our growth plan over the coming months. On behalf of everyone at Swarmio Media, I'd like to welcome Larry to our Board."

"Swarmio has a very unique and compelling solution able to bring value to both global telecoms operators and game developers and publishers," said Larry Taylor. "It will be up to Vijai and the talented team he's assembled to take advantage of the major opportunities this presents, and I have every confidence they'll do that. I'm excited to play a part in scaling this organization and see Swarmio become the next big Canadian success story."

Swarmio Media Holdings also announces the appointment of Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital" or "Sophic") as its Capital Markets advisor. Sophic Capital is a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm and will focus on increasing investor awareness of Swarmio by developing a comprehensive communications strategy and introducing Swarmio to investment advisors, investment dealers, institutions and other financial professionals.

Swarmio's engagement with Sophic Capital is a 12-month term, on a fee-for-services basis of CAD$10,000 per month. In addition, Swarmio has granted Sophic 500,000 options to purchase Swarmio shares at a price of $0.35 per share. The options will vest in accordance with the company's ESOP plan.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio is a technology company that is focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

