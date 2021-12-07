Swarmio Media Announced as Finalist in 2022 Pacific Telecommunications Council Awards

Swarmio Media shortlisted for 'Outstanding Applications Company' Award recognizing the best 'over-the-top' applications and services built on global networks

The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim

Previous award winners and 2022 finalists include, TELUS, SK Telecom and Telstra, China Telecom Americas, Verizon Partner Solutions and Rogers Communications

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps telcos and game publishers engage and monetize the gaming industry, announced today that it has been named as a finalist for the 2022 Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) Award for Outstanding Applications Company.

The PTC is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim. Its annual awards acknowledge the outstanding contributions being made to improve the ability of people and organizations in the Pacific region to connect, communicate, collaborate, and experience an enhanced quality of life. 2021 award winners included several of the largest international telecoms operators, including TELUS, SK Telecom, and Telstra. Fellow finalists in the 2022 awards include China Telecom Americas, Verizon Partner Solutions, and Rogers Communications.

The Award for Outstanding Applications recognizes the best "over-the-top" applications and services built on global networks, such as social media and networking; content management, distribution, or streaming video; messaging; cybersecurity; software or platform as a service. The Swarmio platform was shortlisted from a host of international carriers and technology companies, for its end-to-end gaming and esports solution which is used by major telecom operators to engage and monetize their subscribers.

"We're very honored and humbled to be nominated for a PTC award alongside so many leading industry organizations that are advancing innovation and seeing success in the region," said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio Media. "The Pacific Rim is a large and fast emerging market for our platform. Being able to play a meaningful role in the surging gaming industry - expected to reach a value of over US$300 billion by 2026 - and activate key new revenue streams is essential for not only telco operators across the Pacific Rim, but also across the globe. Our solutions have been validated by several telecom operators in this region; our pipeline of opportunities is robust, and we'd like to thank the PTC for this prestigious nomination."

The PTC Awards 2022 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony during PTC's annual conference, PTC'22: Reunite. Rethink. Renew. The conference, which is the Pacific Rim's premier telecoms event, is billed as 'a strategic springboard for the global communications industry' and provides attendees from across the region with a four-day platform to focus on planning, networking, and discovering what lies ahead for the industry.

Swarmio Retains IR Service Providers

Hybrid Financial Ltd

Swarmio is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company with the goal of creating heightened awareness of Swarmio and its brand in the market and achieving a broader reach through education across the investment community (the "Services"). Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE in providing the Services.

The CanaCom Group

Swarmio has retained the services of 2686362 Ontario Corporation doing business as The CanaCom Group. The CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories.

IDR Marketing

Swarmio has retained the services of IDR Marketing, Inc. to provide public relations strategies, brand awareness, and financial and digital marketing services to the Company. The marketing awareness services provided by IDR will be aimed at maintaining and building the profile of Swarmio through traditional press initiatives, advertising directives, and social media strategies.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio is a technology company that is focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

