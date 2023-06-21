SWARMIO FILES FOR CCAA PROTECTION

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), announces today that the Company and its subsidiaries, Swarmio Inc., and Swarmio Media Inc. (collectively, the "Swarmio Group") have received the approval of their directors to make an application for an order for creditor protection (the "Initial Order") from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA").

The Initial Order being sought would include, among other things: (i) a stay of proceedings in favour of the Swarmio Group up to and including July 1, 2023; (ii) the appointment of Grant Thornton Limited as Court-appointed monitor of the Swarmio Group (in such capacity, the "Monitor"); and (iii) approval of a debtor-in-possession loan to fund the CCAA proceedings and other short-term working capital requirements of the Swarmio Group.

After careful consideration of all available alternatives and following thorough consultation with legal and financial advisors, the directors of the Swarmio Group determined that it is in the best interests of the Swarmio Group and all of its stakeholders to seek creditor protection under the CCAA.

The purpose of the CCAA proceedings is to obtain a stay of proceedings that will allow the Swarmio Group to conduct a sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP") and facilitate a transaction that sees the Company emerge from CCAA protection as a going concern. The Company is confident that the protection afforded by the CCAA will be sufficient to allow the Swarmio Group to address its liquidity issues and stabilize operations.

If the Initial Order is granted, the Swarmio Group intends to operate in the ordinary course throughout the CCAA proceedings and while conducting the SISP. Management would remain responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Swarmio Group, under the supervision of the Monitor.

In addition to the foregoing, the Company received the resignation from Elie Jeitani as a director of the Company on June 19, 2023.

