SVS Relo embraces the Future of Hospitality: Introducing Digital Concierge

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - What is a Digital Concierge? Digital Concierge preserves all the services of a traditional concierge but takes hospitality to the next level by providing guests with a seamless, personalized experience from booking through to post-stay.

Guests can navigate through every aspect of their stay on their own, providing the utmost convenience and time-saving advantage. No longer having to dial-in or visit the front desk, guests can speak to a professional from the comfort of their room.