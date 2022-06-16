Suzanne de Jong, AACI, P.App Elected as New President to the Appraisal Institute of Canada at 2022 Annual General Meeting

Announcing the election of Suzanne de Jong, AACI, P.App of London, Ontario as AIC's National President for 2022-2023. Tweet this

Suzanne has been actively involved as a volunteer with the AIC at the Local, Provincial and National Levels for over 26 years, enjoying committee work, across many important initiatives. She has served on the Executive Committee of the London Chapter of the AIC, is a past member of the Executive Board of Directors for the Ontario Association and has served on the National Board of the Appraisal Institute of Canada for 4 years. As past chair of the AIC's Applied Experience Sub Committee, she worked closely with the University of British Columbia – Sauder School of Business to develop an applied experience program for Candidates working towards their designation. In 2015, Suzanne was awarded The President's Award of Excellence by the Ontario Association of Appraisal Institute of Canada.

"I am passionate about the future of our profession, advocating for our members and identifying opportunities for growth and diversification. There's a saying that "change is inevitable – growth and advancement are optional" – AIC is continually evolving to ensure the organization remains vibrant and to ensure we are aligning ourselves with the needs of government bodies, lending institutions, the legal profession, engineers, insurance companies, developers, and consumers." said Suzanne de Jong, President of the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

Joining Ms. de Jong on the AIC Executive Committee are:

Claudio Polito , AACI, P.App – President-Elect ( Ontario )

, AACI, P.App – President-Elect ( ) André Pouliot, AACI, P.App, Fellow – Past-President ( Nova Scotia )

) Dena Knopp , CRA, P.App – Vice President (Alberta)

, CRA, P.App – Vice President (Alberta) Ed Saxe , CRA, P.App – Vice President ( Ontario )

Other members of the Board include:

Brad Brewster , AACI, P. App (Alberta)

, AACI, P. Stephen Blacklock , AACI, P.App ( British Columbia )

, AACI, P.App ( ) Terry Dowle , AACI, P.App ( British Columbia )

, AACI, P.App ( ) Deana Halladay , CRA, P.App, Fellow ( Manitoba )

, CRA, P.App, Fellow ( ) Adam Dickinson , AACI, P.App ( New Brunswick )

, AACI, P.App ( ) Joanne Slaney , AACI, P.App ( Newfoundland / Labrador )

, AACI, P.App ( / ) Louis Poirier , AACI, P.App (Québec)

, AACI, P.App (Québec) Thomas Fox , AACI, P.App, Fellow ( Saskatchewan )

, AACI, P.App, Fellow ( ) Scott Wilson , AACI, P.App, Fellow ( Prince Edward Island )

AIC's Chief Executive Officer serves as a non-voting member of both the AIC Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

2022 Volunteer Recognition Awards

Several awards were presented during the 2022 AIC Annual General Meeting, including:

The title of Fellow is granted to Designated Members who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary contributions to the profession. This is demonstrated by a high level of excellence and achievement that has contributed to the advancement of the profession. The Fellowship Award is granted at the discretion of the National Board of Directors. This year's winners are:

Patricia Cooper , AACI, P.App, Fellow

, AACI, P.App, Fellow André Pouliot, AACI, P.App, Fellow

Deana Halladay , CRA, P.App, Fellow

, CRA, P.App, Fellow Darrell Thorvaldson , AACI, P.App, Fellow

The W.C. McCutcheon Award is granted to outstanding volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of Canada who have been long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the Institute and profession.

This year's winners are:

David Shum , AACI, P.App, Fellow

, AACI, P.App, Fellow Dan Brewer , AACI, P.App, Fellow

, AACI, P.App, Fellow Dan Wilson , AACI, P.App, Fellow

The Tyler Beatty Award for the Top Appraiser under 40 Award was presented to two exceptional young valuation professionals:

Katie Manojlovich , AACI, P.App

, AACI, P.App JT Dhoot, AACI, P.App

For more information about the 2022 awards, please visit:

www.aicanada.ca/about-aic/volunteer-awards/

