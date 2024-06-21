MONTREAL, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Sutton Québec is proud to announce the launch of its new brand image, marking the beginning of a new era in the company's development.

The launch was made official at the "Sutton: Invested for the Future" event held on June 20th at Montreal's Queen Elizabeth Hotel. Julie Gaucher, President of Sutton Québec, made the announcement, kicking off the festivities leading up to Sutton's 30th anniversary in January 2025. The event brought together members of the extended Sutton family, representatives of the Montreal business community, as well as loyal partners and customers, fostering a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The new Sutton brand image is modern and clean, reflecting the dynamic nature of Sutton Québec. The redesign is not just aesthetic; it aligns with the dynamic nature of the real estate and technology sectors, ensuring that Sutton continues to represent reliability and quality in real estate services.

This is the first time in almost a decade that a Québec banner has modernized its brand image. This reflects Sutton Québec's ambitions to enter its 30th year with renewed energy. The company is prized by Quebecers for the professionalism of its brokers and its concern for the well-being of its customers. It is ready to seize the opportunities of a new era in real estate brokerage.

"Today marks the beginning of a new adventure for Sutton. Our identity is young and resolutely forward-looking, but we haven't forgotten where we come from. Since 1995, Sutton Québec has gone through many phases of growth, seeing us grow from a handful of colleagues to over 1500 brokers across Quebec. Our franchisees, brokers and administrative staff all take pride in remaining true to our values of collaboration, self-improvement and belonging. It is in this spirit that we embark on this exciting new stage together," says Julie Gaucher.

With the launch of the new brand image, Sutton Québec and Sutton Canada are also strengthening their collaboration, uniting the two visions to create a stronger national identity. Sutton Québec's new identity will be accompanied by an expanded range of services, all resolutely focused on the needs of its customers. Sutton brokers will be their customers' privileged advisors, helping them to increase their real estate assets. At a time when access to home ownership is increasingly difficult, Sutton will be a dream facilitator.

All participants are warmly thanked, and the team looks forward to continuing to write Sutton's history with passion.

About Sutton Québec :

Sutton - Québec is the real estate franchisor for the Sutton brand in Québec and Ottawa, founded in 1995. With its collaborative approach, undeniable expertise and professionalism, Sutton - Québec brings brokers and customers together to make the latter's experience a human one. Today, Sutton - Québec features over 1,500 brokers in 18 franchises and 65 points of service across Québec and Ottawa.

Media contact: Jordan-Nicolas Matte at [email protected]