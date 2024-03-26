SutiSoft Revolutionizes Supply Chain Management with Next-Generation Inventory Software, SutiIMS

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- In today's dynamic business environment, efficient supply chain management is critical for success. SutiSoft, a leading provider of cloud-based business solutions, unveils SutiIMS, its next-generation inventory management software designed to empower businesses with complete control and real-time visibility into their supply chain operations.

SutiIMS offers a real-time view of stock availability across warehouses, enhancing a firm's capability to swiftly respond to changes in supply and demand, all while reducing costs.

Harness Real-Time Insights into Your Inventory Management Process and Make Informed Decisions with SutiIMS

"At SutiSoft, we work closely with our customers to digitize their supply chain process," said ND Reddy, CEO at SutiSoft. "SutiIMS helps businesses digitally transform their operations - moving from manual data entry to modern workflows."

Key Features of SutiIMS:

Centralized Inventory Control: Gain real-time insights into stock availability, track unit prices, and manage inventory valuation methods with ease.

Multi-Warehouse Management: Effortlessly manage inventory across multiple locations, perform cycle counts, and leverage barcode scanning for simplified item tracking.

Order Management Automation: Automate order processing and routing, receive real-time alerts on inventory status, and generate backorders to prevent stockouts.

Bill of Materials (BOM): Simplify product manufacturing by creating a centralized list of required components and raw materials.

Supplier Management: Manage supplier data, track product offerings, contracts, and performance metrics within a centralized location.

Customer Invoicing: Create and send custom invoices to customers with ease using integrated invoice management.

Stock Auditing: Conduct regular audits and schedule cycle counts to ensure accurate and up-to-date inventory information.

Robust Analytics: Generate insightful reports on sales, purchases, and inventory levels to guide strategic decision-making.

Seamless Integrations: Integrate SutiIMS with existing shipping, accounting, e-commerce platforms, payment gateways, and third-party tools for a unified business management experience.

Mobile App Convenience: Manage inventory on the go with the SutiIMS mobile app, providing complete control over stock levels from anywhere.

SutiSoft delivers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions designed to streamline core business processes for enterprises of all sizes. SutiIMS empowers businesses to leverage the power of digital transformation and gain a significant edge in today's competitive landscape.

About SutiSoft

To learn more about SutiSoft and SutiIMS, visit the company's website at https:/www.sutisoft.com/ or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

