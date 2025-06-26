Sustane Technologies Announces Offtake Agreement with Global Leader BASF to Advance Circular Plastics Economy

Canadian-sourced plastics pyrolysis oil to boost BASF's recycled feedstock supply and Ccycled® portfolio and support the production of high-performance, recycled-content products.

HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Sustane Technologies and Germany-headquartered BASF have signed a long-term offtake agreement that will see BASF purchase premium plastic feedstock from Sustane's Chester, Nova Scotia facility, including output from both its existing production line and an upcoming facility expansion comprising a new line, tripling capacity.

The agreement builds on a collaboration between the two companies that has enabled Sustane to deliver high-quality feedstock from end-of-life plastics to BASF operations in Europe and the United States. Given that Sustane processes the hardest to recycle plastics, this is a major step forward in advancing a true circular economy for plastics.

BASF will take-up the pyrolysis oil from Sustane's plant in Chester, Nova Scotia. The pyrolysis oil will be used as recycled feedstock in BASF's production Verbund, supporting the expansion of BASF's portfolio of mass-balanced Ccycled® products. The Ccycled® portfolio now comprises several hundred products, which BASF's customers use for a wide range of applications – from food packaging to high-performance plastics for the automotive industry and functional textiles.

"This partnership with BASF affirms the value of our Canadian-made innovation on the global stage," said Peter Vinall, CEO of Sustane Technologies. "Sustane's unique product has a greatly reduced carbon intensity compared to fossil feedstocks for plastics and is notable for not requiring additional upgrading." "Together, we're closing the loop on hard-to-recycle plastics and proving that circular solutions can scale and deliver real economic and environmental impact."

Sustane has developed a breakthrough process that transforms end-of-life plastics- the kinds that typically end up in landfills or incinerators - into virgin-quality plastic feedstock that can be used in chemical production. Sustane's operations are certified under ISCC+, providing chain-of-custody assurance that the feedstock meets stringent sustainability standards.

"At BASF, we are committed to driving circular economy, and partnerships like this are essential to that mission," comments Paul Houston, Manager Business Development Americas, BASF. "Sustane's advanced recycling technology enables us to integrate high-quality, circular feedstock into our value chains and reducing reliance on fossil inputs while supporting our customers' green transformation goals. This agreement represents a powerful example of innovation and collaboration driving real impact."

The companies are now exploring opportunities to expand Sustane's capacity both in Canada and internationally, further supporting Canada's emergence as a global leader in clean technology and circular materials innovation.

About Sustane Technologies Inc.

Sustane Technologies is a Canadian clean technology company, pioneering advanced plastics upcycling and resource recovery from end-of-life streams including municipal solid waste. Using a proprietary process, Sustane transforms unsorted waste, including difficult-to-recycle plastics, into plastics feedstock that can be infinitely circularized. By diverting up to 90% of waste from landfills, Sustane advances a circular economy model that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and plastic pollution. With operations based in Nova Scotia and projects advancing across North America and Europe, Sustane is unlocking new value from waste while supporting industry and governments in meeting their climate and sustainability goals.

