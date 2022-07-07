For the second quarter ended May 31, 2022 , sales reached $487.9 million , up 31.4%, of which 16.1% from internal growth and 15.3% from acquisitions. In Canada , sales increased by 17.3% to $292.3 million . In the United States , sales rose by 54.8% (US$) to US$154.0 million , representing 40.1% of total sales.





, reached , up 31.4%, of which 16.1% from internal growth and 15.3% from acquisitions. , sales increased by 17.3% to . , sales rose by 54.8% (US$) to , representing 40.1% of total sales. EBITDA increased by 27.7% to $77.9 million and the EBITDA margin was 16.0%.





increased by 27.7% to and was 16.0%. Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose by 25.5% to $47.0 million , or $0.83 per diluted share, up 25.8%.





rose by 25.5% to , or per diluted share, up 25.8%. For the first half-year , total sales amounted to $872.4 million , up 30.4%, of which 16.2% from internal growth and 14.2% from acquisitions. Net earnings attributable to shareholders reached $77.1 million , up 32.0%, or $1.37 per diluted share, up 33.0% .





, amounted to , up 30.4%, of which 16.2% from internal growth and 14.2% from acquisitions. reached , up 32.0%, or per diluted share, up 33.0% The financial position remains sound and solid with a working capital of $481.5 million (ratio of 2.8:1) and an average return on equity of 24.4% as at May 31, 2022 .

MONTREAL, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - "Richelieu (TSX: RCH) achieved a great performance in the second quarter, reflecting among others the positive impact of our acquisitions and investments in recent years in new market segments. In the United States, we achieved a record 54.8% (US$) increase in sales resulting from strong internal growth of 22.7% and the contribution of our most recent acquisitions. In Canada, in the manufacturers' market, our sales totalled $237.3 million, up 17.3%, and they reached $55.0 million in the retailers and renovation superstores market, up 9.3%. The expansion of several of our distribution centers in strategic U.S. markets is progressing according to schedule. While integrating our most recent acquisitions, we will continue to pursue our growth strategy based on innovation, business acquisitions and our value-added multi-access service in order to seize growth opportunities in the short and long term", indicated Richard Lord, President and Chief executive Officer.

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022, COMPARED WITH THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021

Second-quarter consolidated sales reached $487.9 million, compared to $371.4 million for the corresponding quarter of 2021, an increase of $116.5 million or 31.4%, of which 16.1% from internal growth and 15.3% from acquisitions. At comparable exchange rates to the second quarter of 2021, the consolidated sales increase would have been 30.1% for the quarter ended May 31, 2022.

Richelieu achieved sales of $417.1 million in the manufacturers market, compared to $310.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $107.1 million or 34.5%, of which 18.7% from internal growth and 15.8% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores stood at $70.8 million, up $9.4 million or 15.3% over the second quarter of 2021, of which 3.1% from internal growth and 12.2% increase from acquisitions.

In Canada, Richelieu recorded sales of $292.3 million, an increase of $44.2 million or 17.8% over the second quarter of 2021, of which 11.3% from internal growth and 6.5% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers amounted to $237.3 million, compared to $202.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 17.3%, of which 12.9% from internal growth and 4.4% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores reached $55.0 million, up $9.3 million or 20.4% over the corresponding quarter of 2021, of which 4.3% from internal growth and 16.1% from acquisitions.

In the United States, sales totalled US$154.0 million, compared to US $99.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, up US$54.5 million or 54.8%, of which 22.7% from internal growth and 32.1% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers amounted to US$141.5 million, compared to US$86.8 million, an increase of 63.0% over the second quarter of 2021, of which 26.4% from internal growth and 36.6% from acquisitions. Sales in US$ to hardware retailers and renovation superstores reached $12.5 million. Total U.S. sales in Canadian dollars stood at $195.6 million, compared to $123.3 million year over year, an increase of 58.6%. These sales accounted for 40.1% of consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 33.2% of consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2021.

First-half consolidated sales reached $872.4 million, an increase of $203.4 million or 30.4% over the first six months of 2021, of which 16.2% from internal growth and 14.2% from acquisitions. At comparable exchange rates to the first half of 2021, consolidated sales increase would have been 29.8%.

Sales to manufacturers reached $743.8 million, compared to $551.6 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of $192.2 million or 34.8%, of which 20.1% from internal growth and 14.7% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores grew by 9.5% or $11.2 million to total $128.6 million.

In Canada, Richelieu recorded sales of $521.6 million, compared to $441.3 million for the first six months of 2021, up $80.3 million or 18.2%, of which 11.9% from internal growth and 6.3% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers reached $422.8 million, up $67.3 million or 18.9%, of which 14.6% from internal growth and 4.3% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores reached $98.8 million, compared to $85.8 million, up $13.0 million or 15.2% over the first half of 2021.

In the United States, the Corporation recorded sales of US$276.1 million, compared to US$181.3 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of US$94.8 million or 52.3%, of which 23.1% from internal growth and 29.2% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers totalled US$252.6 million, compared to US$156.1 million, an increase of US$96.5 million or 61.8% over the first half of 2021, of which 28.3% from internal growth and 33.5% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores were down 6.7% from the corresponding period of 2021. Total U.S. sales in Canadian dollars amounted to $350.8 million, compared to $227.7 million for the corresponding six months of 2021, an increase of 54.1%. They accounted for 40.2% of consolidated sales for the first half of 2022, compared to 34.0% of consolidated sales for the first six months of 2021.

Second quarter earnings before income taxes, interest and amortization ("EBITDA") reached $77.9 million and were up $16.9 million or 27.7% over the second quarter of 2021, resulting mainly from increased sales. Gross margin decreased slightly from the second quarter of 2021 and EBITDA margin stood at 16.0%, compared to 16.4% for the corresponding quarter of 2021.

Amortization expense for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $11.9 million, up $3.3 million compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, resulting from the increase in amortizable intangibles as well as in right-of-use assets relating mainly to recent business acquisitions as well as to renewals and expansions carried out during the previous periods. Income tax expense amounted to $17.7 million, up $3.4 million from the second quarter of 2021. Net financial costs and other amounted to $1.1 million and includes a gain of $0.6 million on the disposal of a building in Quebec.

First-half EBITDA totalled $131.6 million, up $32.5 million or 32.8% over the first six months of 2021. Gross margin declined slightly over the corresponding six-month period of 2021. As for EBITDA margin, it stood at 15.1%, compared to 14.8% for the first six months of 2021 resulting from increased sales and cost control.

Amortization expense for the first half of 2022 amounted to $22.9 million, up $5.9 million compared to the same period of 2021, resulting from business acquisitions and expansions. Income tax expense amounted to $29.0 million, up $6.8 million from the first half of 2021. Net financial costs and other amounted to $2.2 million for the first half of 2022.

Second quarter net earnings grew 25.7%. Considering non-controlling interests, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation amounted to $47.0 million, up 25.5% over the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings per share rose to $0.84 basic and $0.83 diluted, compared to $0.67 basic and $0.66 diluted for the second quarter of 2021, increases of 25.4% and 25.8%, respectively.

Second quarter comprehensive income amounted to $46.2 million, considering a negative adjustment of $1.0 million on translation of the financial statements of the subsidiary in the United States, compared to $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, considering a negative adjustment of $7.1 million on translation of the financial statements of the subsidiary in the United States.

First-half net earnings increased 32.3%. Considering non-controlling interests, net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation totalled $77.1 million, up 32.0% over the corresponding six months of 2021. Net earnings per share amounted to $1.38 basic and $1.37 diluted, compared to $1.04 basic and $1.03 diluted for the first half of 2021, up 32.7% and 33.0%, respectively.

First-half comprehensive income totalled $75.0 million, considering a negative adjustment of $2.5 million on translation of the financial statements of the subsidiary in the United States, compared to $48.4 million for the first half of 2021, considering a negative adjustment of $10.1 million on translation of the financial statements of the subsidiary in the United States.

FINANCIAL POSITION

Analysis of principal cash flows for the second quarter and first six months ended May 31, 2022

Operating activities

Second quarter cash flows from operating activities (before net change in non-cash working capital balances) amounted to $60.7 million or $1.07 diluted per share, an increase of 28.5%, compared to $47.2 million, or $0.84 diluted per share for the corresponding quarter of 2021, stemming primarily from the net earnings growth. Net change in non-cash working capital balances used cash flows of $63.7 million, reflecting change in inventories of $44.1 million, whereas change in accounts receivable and other items used cash flows of $19.6 million. Consequently, operating activities used cash flows of $3.0 million, compared to a cash inflow of $48.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

First-half cash flows from operating activities (before net change in non-cash working capital balances) reached $103.2 million or $1.83 diluted per share, compared to $78.0 million or $1.38 diluted per share for the first six months of 2021, an increase of 32.4%. Net change in non-cash working capital balances used cash flows of $143.8 million, primarily representing changes in inventories that used cash flows of $117.3 million whereas accounts receivable and other items used cash flows of $26.5 million. Consequently, operating activities used cash flows of $40.5 million, compared to a cash inflow of $55.9 million for the first six months of 2021.

Financing activities

Second quarter cash flows from financing activities used cash flows of $21.5 million, compared to $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation paid lease obligations of $6.2 million and dividends to shareholders of $7.3 million compared to lease obligation payments of $4.7 million, dividends payments of $3.9 million, a share issuance for $3.1 million and a long-term debt repayment of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation also repurchased common shares for an amount of $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, while it did not make any share repurchases in 2021.

First-half cash flows from financing activities used cash flows of $29.8 million, compared to $23.9 million in the first half of 2021. The Corporation repaid long-term debt of $1.3 million, paid lease obligations of $12.0 million and issued shares for $5.9 million, compared to a long-term debt repayment of $3.2 million, lease obligations payments of $9.3 million and a $3.9 million share issue in the first half of 2021. Dividends paid to shareholders of the Corporation amounted to $14.6 million compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2021 and common shares repurchased amounted to $7.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $3.3 million in 2021.

Investing activities

Second quarter cash flows from investing activities represented a cash outflow of $6.3 million primarily for the purchase of new equipment to maintain and improve operational efficiency, as well as further investments in IT infrastructure.

First-half cash flows from investing activities represented a total cash outflow of $52.4 million, including $42.4 million for the three business acquisitions made during the first quarter and $10.0 million primarily for the purchase of new equipment to maintain and improve operational efficiency.

Sources of financing

As at May 31, 2022, the bank overdraft amounted to $64.2 million, compared with cash of $58.7 million as at November 30, 2021. The Corporation posted a working capital of $481.5 million for a current ratio of 2.8:1, compared with $456.4 million (current ratio of 3.3:1) as at November 30, 2021.

Richelieu believes it has the capital resources to fulfill its ongoing commitments and obligations and to assume the funding requirements needed for its growth and the expected financing and investing activities between now and the end of 2022. The Corporation continues to benefit from an authorized line of credit of $100 million [$65 million as at November 30, 2021] as well as a line of credit of US$36 million [$6 million as at November 30, 2021] renewable annually and bearing interest at prime and base rates, respectively. In addition, Richelieu considers it could obtain additional external financing if necessary.

Analysis of financial position as at May 31, 2022

(in thousands of $, except exchange rates) As at May 31, November 30,

2022 2021

$ $ Current assets 744,120 659,179 Non-current assets 355,281 305,001 Total 1,099,401 964,180 Current liabilities 262,659 202,803 Non-current liabilities 108,191 92,440 Equity attributable to

shareholders of the Corporation 725,791 666,442 Non-controlling interests 2,760 2,495 Total 1,099,401 964,180 Exchange rates on translation of a

subsidiary in the United States 1.265 1.279

Assets

Total assets amounted to $1.1 billion as at May 31, 2022, compared with $964.2 million as at November 30, 2021, an increase of 14.0%. Current assets grew by 12.9% or $84.9 million over November 30, 2021. This increase stems from the addition of current assets following the business acquisitions made during the period and from the rise in inventories resulting from the increase in demand and in the products cost. Non-current assets increased 16.5% mainly due to the addition of intangible assets and goodwill related to the business acquisitions.

Cash position (in thousands of $) As at May 31 November 30

2022 2021

$ $ Current portion of long-term debt 8,331 5,339 Long-term debt 130 1,100 Total debt 8,461 6,439 Cash and cash equivalents (bank

overdraft) (64,226) 58,707

The Corporation continues to benefit from a healthy and solid financial position. As at May 31, 2022, total debt was $8.5 million, mainly representing balances payable on acquisitions.

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation totalled $725.8 million as at May 31, 2022, compared with $666.4 million as at November 30, 2021, an increase of $59.3 million stemming primarily from a growth of $54.9 million in retained earnings which amounted to $645.4 million, and of $7.0 million in share capital and contributed surplus, whereas accumulated other comprehensive income was down by $2.5 million. As at May 31, 2022, the book value per share was $12.99, up by 3.7% over November 30, 2021.

As at May 31, 2022, at the close of markets, the Corporation's share capital consisted of 55,891,940 common shares [55,841,119 shares as at November 30, 2021]. Weighted average of diluted outstanding shares for the three and six-month periods ended May 31, 2022, were 56,445,300 and 56,457,660 [2021 - 56,539,960 and 56,442,680]. During the first half of 2022, the Corporation issued 258,150 common shares at an average exercise price of $22.97 [263,925 in fiscal 2021 at an average exercise price of $19.54] upon the exercise of stock options under its stock option plan. In addition, the Corporation repurchased for cancellation 207,329 common shares in the normal course of operations for a cash consideration of $7.9 million (316,374 common shares for a cash consideration of $13.1 million in fiscal 2021).

During the first half ended May 31, 2022, the Corporation granted 276,000 stock options [289,000 in fiscal 2021] and cancelled 7,375 stock options. As at May 31, 2022, 1,701,600 stock options were outstanding [1,691,125 as at November 30, 2021].

Dividends

On July 7, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 0.13$ per share to shareholders of record as at July 21, 2022, payable on August 4, 2022. Of this declared dividend $0.0918 per share is designated as an eligible dividend and $0.0382 per share is not designated as an eligible dividend.

PROFILE AS AT MAY 31, 2022

Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 100,000 customers who are served by 106 centers in North America – 47 distribution centers in Canada, 57 in the United States and two manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

Notes to readers — Richelieu uses earnings before interest, income taxes and amortization ("EBITDA") because this measure enables management to assess the Corporation's operational performance. This measure is a financial indicator of a corporation's ability to service its debt. However, EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to operating income, net earnings, cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Because EBITDA is not a standardized measurement as prescribed by IFRS, it may not be comparable to the EBITDA of other companies. Richelieu also uses adjusted cash flows from operating activities, which are based on net earnings plus the amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use asset, deferred tax expense (or recovery), share-based compensation expense and financial costs. These additional measures do not account for net change in non-cash working capital items to exclude seasonality effects and are used by management in its assessments of cash flows from long-term operations. Therefore, adjusted cash flows from operating activities may not be comparable to those of other companies. Certain statements set forth in this report (generally identified by terms such as "may", "could", "might", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate" or comparable variants) constitute forward-looking statements which, by their very nature, remain subject to other risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports. Although management considers these assumptions and expectations reasonable based on the information available at the time they are provided, such assumptions and expectations could prove inaccurate and actual results could differ materially. Richelieu is under no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein to account for future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable legislation.

JULY 7, 2022, CONFERENCE CALL AT 2:30 P.M. (EASTERN TIME)

Financial analysts and investors interested in participating in the conference call on Richelieu's results to be held at 2:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, may dial 1-888-390-0620 a few minutes before the start of the call. For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available as of 5:45 p.m. on July 7, 2022, until midnight on July 14, 2022, by dialling 1-888-390-0541, access code: 384293 #. Members of the media are invited to listen in.

Photos are available under "About Richelieu" – "Media" section at www.richelieu.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

[In thousands of dollars] [Unaudited] As at

May 31,

2022 As at

November 30,

2021

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents — 58,707 Accounts receivable 231,799 199,585 Inventories 504,926 395,464 Prepaid expenses 7,395 5,423

744,120 659,179 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 48,697 46,239 Intangible assets 68,588 53,910 Right-of-use assets 106,626 87,013 Goodwill 124,060 110,776 Deferred taxes 7,310 7,063

1,099,401 964,180 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Bank overdraft 64,226 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 156,453 155,009 Income taxes payable 8,423 21,281 Current portion of long-term debt 8,331 5,339 Current portion of lease obligation 25,226 21,174

262,659 202,803 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 130 1,100 Lease obligation 88,538 71,880 Deferred taxes 9,768 9,868 Other liabilities 9,755 9,592

370,850 295,243 Equity



Share capital 61,524 54,610 Contributed surplus 7,119 7,046 Retained earnings 645,375 590,522 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,773 14,264 Equity attributable to shareholders of the

Corporation 725,791 666,442 Non-controlling interests 2,760 2,495

728,551 668,937

1,099,401 964,180

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

[In thousands of dollars, except earnings per share] [Unaudited] For the three months ended May 31, For the six months ended May 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ Sales 487,935 371,384 872,401 668,965 Operating expenses excluding amortization 410,080 310,430 740,818 569,849 Earnings before amortization, financial

costs and income taxes 77,855 60,954 131,583 99,116 Amortization of property, plant and equipment

and right-of-use assets 9,182 6,948 17,717 13,876 Amortization of intangible assets 2,688 1,577 5,205 3,170 Net financial costs and other 1,098 630 2,180 1,287

12,968 9,155 25,102 18,333 Earnings before income taxes 64,887 51,799 106,481 80,783 Income taxes 17,677 14,248 28,971 22,190 Net earnings 47,210 37,551 77,510 58,593 Net earnings attributable to:







Shareholders of the Corporation 46,984 37,425 77,082 58,409 Non-controlling interests 226 126 428 184

47,210 37,551 77,510 58,593 Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Corporation







Basic 0.84 0.67 1.38 1.04 Diluted 0.83 0.66 1.37 1.03

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

[In thousands of dollars] [Unaudited] For the three months ended May 31, For the six months ended May 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ Net earnings 47,210 37,551 77,510 58,593









Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to net earnings







Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (971) (7,057) (2,491) (10,149) Comprehensive income 46,239 30,494 75,019 48,444 Comprehensive income attributable to:







Shareholders of the Corporation 46,013 30,368 74,591 48,260 Non-controlling interests 226 126 428 184

46,239 30,494 75,019 48,444

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

[In thousands of dollars] [Unaudited] For the three months

ended May 31, For the six months

ended May 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings 47,210 37,551 77,510 58,593 Items not affecting cash







Amortization of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 9,182 6,948 17,717 13,876 Amortization of intangible assets 2,688 1,577 5,205 3,170 Deferred taxes (177) (131) (303) (131) Share-based compensation expense 840 555 1,290 976 Financial costs 933 721 1,807 1,469











60,676 47,221 103,226 77,953 Net change in non-cash working capital balances (63,695) 930 (143,772) (22,049)

(3,019) 48,151 (40,546) 55,904 FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of long-term debt (179) (1,833) (1,258) (3,161) Dividends paid to Shareholders of the Corporation (7,278) (3,917) (14,556) (11,551) Payment of principal portion of lease obligations (6,229) (4,718) (11,971) (9,301) Other dividends paid — — — (511) Common shares issued 120 3,077 5,926 3,925 Common shares repurchased for cancellation (7,902) — (7,902) (3,257)

(21,468) (7,391) (29,761) (23,856)









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Business acquisitions — (9,842) (42,432) (9,842) Additions to property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets (6,292) (4,034) (10,011) (6,886)

(6,292) (13,876) (52,443) (16,728) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 88 306 (183) 338









Net change in cash and cash equivalents (bank overdraft) (30,691) 27,190 (122,933) 15,658 Cash and cash equivalents (bank overdraft), beginning of period (33,535) 62,396 58,707 73,928 Cash and cash equivalents (bank

overdraft) end of period (64,226) 89,586 (64,226) 89,586











SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

For further information: Richard Lord, President and Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Auclair, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (514) 336-4144 www.richelieu.com